The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!
The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
Where Our San Angelo Vetarans Can Get Veterans Day Specials
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th. It is a federal holiday that honors all veterans of the armed services. Anyone who served or is still serving, whether it was in peacetime or times of war s honored on this day. All six branches of the military are included: Army, Marine...
Just Like A Movie– Five San Angelo Cozy Cafés
It is called "café culture". Just think of the iconic movie scenes that have taken place in cafes. One of my favorites is the cafe scene in "When Harry Met Sally" Another iconic movie scene occurred in the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects". A café is defined as a...
Excitement is Building For This Years Holiday Light Show
I remember the first time I saw the Christmas lights on the Concho in San Angelo. Many years ago, I was away from home working for a radio station here in town. I missed my family and friends, but duty called. I remember friends and co-workers telling me I had to experience the lights on the Concho.
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
Be A Detective With Murder at Fort Concho
Everybody has a little Sherlock Holmes inside itching to show their proficiency with observation & deduction to solve a mystery of some kind. A Murder at Fort Concho is giving you that chance. Modeled after the board game “Clue”, A Murder at Fort Concho gives you the opportunity to play...
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”
Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
Santa Sightings In San Angelo Ahead of Santa’s Santa Fe Arrival
Personally, I'm ready for the holiday season. It just seems like this year has been hard. With rising prices and other difficulties, we could all use a moment to reflect on simpler times. I think some of my fondest memories are of Christmas with my mom and dad. I remember...
This Thursday’s Downtown Stroll Has A Special Theme
The monthly Downtown Stroll in San Angelo is always a lot of fun and this Thursday, October 27th will offer you a special Downtown Stroll - Halloween Festival from 5 - 8 pm in Historic Downtown San Angelo. Everyone is encouraged to wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie...
The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th
The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
They Will Go Fast…Check Out The “Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal
Even though we have three open Mcdonald's locations in San Angelo with another on the way, it won't be enough for everyone to get the new "Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last. The latest installment in the Marvel Studios' Black Panther series,...
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat
Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season
If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
How You Can Have A Nightmare With Eyes Open at Camp Williams
The butterflies are stirring in San Angelo. We're not just talking about the monarchs who are gently floating through town on their way to their Winter homes in Mexico. We are talking about the butterflies that churn in stomachs as opening night at one of San Angelo's scariest Halloween attractions is this Friday night.
It’s ASU’s Homecoming Week With Another Big Ram Jam
Ram Jam presents another great band this Saturday, October 22nd at 3 pm with Shane Smith and the Saints putting on a FREE show as part of Ram Jam before the Homecoming Football game. The Homecoming game is gearing up to be a very exciting matchup with Angelo State University...
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th
If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park
Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Battle of the Predictions: Old Farmer’s Almanac Vs. NOAA
Everyone has seen the always dramatic weather forecasts from the almanacs. They are predicting a severe winter with some major snowy outbreaks for the San Angelo area this Winter. Almanacs historically are about 50/50 when it comes to being accurate. Given that they also are trying to make money, it...
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
