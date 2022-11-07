ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!

The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Be A Detective With Murder at Fort Concho

Everybody has a little Sherlock Holmes inside itching to show their proficiency with observation & deduction to solve a mystery of some kind. A Murder at Fort Concho is giving you that chance. Modeled after the board game “Clue”, A Murder at Fort Concho gives you the opportunity to play...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th

The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat

Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season

If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
SAN ANGELO, TX
How You Can Have A Nightmare With Eyes Open at Camp Williams

The butterflies are stirring in San Angelo. We're not just talking about the monarchs who are gently floating through town on their way to their Winter homes in Mexico. We are talking about the butterflies that churn in stomachs as opening night at one of San Angelo's scariest Halloween attractions is this Friday night.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th

If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
BRONTE, TX
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots

The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
SAN ANGELO, TX
