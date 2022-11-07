ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

actapgh.org

Route 28 Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 12 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions near the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities of the Charles J. Lieberth pedestrian walkway. Ramp traffic will be maintained.
PITTSBURGH, PA
actapgh.org

Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction on the lower deck (southbound I-279) of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6...
PITTSBURGH, PA
actapgh.org

10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
actapgh.org

Route 3015 Snowden Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Park

PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Snowden Road (Route 3015) in the South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 14 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Snowden Road between Sheplar Drive and Piney Fork Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late December. Traffic will be detoured via Riggs Road and Ridge Road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
actapgh.org

Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester

PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, PA
Tribune-Review

Nadine Road reopens in Penn Hills

Allegheny County public works officials announced recently that Nadine Road in Penn Hills would be closed a week longer than expected for drainage repairs, reopening today, Thursday. For frequent users of Nadine, which connects Lincoln Road to Allegheny River Boulevard, the news likely was not a surprise. It has closed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
actapgh.org

I-79 Weeknight Lane Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County

PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will continue tonight, Tuesday night November 8 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, November 17 in the following locations:. Northbound I-79 between Glenfield Road and...
CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business

An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot to death inside Scott Township business

A deadly shooting in the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday came after a Taco Bell employee was disciplined by his manager. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of Northwestern Mutual near the intersection with Greentree Road. This area was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Jourdan Gaetano, 27, was last seen in the downtown area on Saturday, police said. Gaetano (pictured above) is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds, and is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville and Allentown areas, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA

