Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
actapgh.org
Route 28 Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 12 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions near the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities of the Charles J. Lieberth pedestrian walkway. Ramp traffic will be maintained.
actapgh.org
Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction on the lower deck (southbound I-279) of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6...
actapgh.org
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
actapgh.org
Route 3015 Snowden Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Park
PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Snowden Road (Route 3015) in the South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 14 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Snowden Road between Sheplar Drive and Piney Fork Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late December. Traffic will be detoured via Riggs Road and Ridge Road.
actapgh.org
Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester
PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Nadine Road reopens in Penn Hills
Allegheny County public works officials announced recently that Nadine Road in Penn Hills would be closed a week longer than expected for drainage repairs, reopening today, Thursday. For frequent users of Nadine, which connects Lincoln Road to Allegheny River Boulevard, the news likely was not a surprise. It has closed...
actapgh.org
Fox Chapel Road to Southbound Route 28 Ramp Closure Wednesday in O’Hara Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term closure of the ramp from Fox Chapel Road to southbound Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday morning, November 9 weather permitting. Crews will perform shoulder paving on the ramp from Fox Chapel Road to southbound Route 28 requiring...
actapgh.org
I-79 Weeknight Lane Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will continue tonight, Tuesday night November 8 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, November 17 in the following locations:. Northbound I-79 between Glenfield Road and...
One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
Portion of Pittsburgh's Liberty Avenue to close for Veterans Day parade
A portion of Liberty Avenue will be closed Friday morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Veterans Day Parade, city officials said. Liberty Avenue will be closed between 10th and 26th streets starting at 9 a.m. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will march from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue to...
Taxi crashes into Armstrong hobby shop; 1 transported to hospital
One person was transported to an area hospital after a taxi crashed into an Armstrong County shop Tuesday night. No one was inside Tailspin Hobbies, 4498 Route 66, Apollo, according to a post on their Facebook page. A 911 dispatcher said the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. The hobby...
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Construction underway in East Liberty for new Giant Eagle Market District store, apartments
PITTSBURGH — The area formerly known as the Shady Hill Center plaza is now a construction site. In a few years, it will be home to apartments, retail shops and an upscale grocery store. The construction is part of a new development called the Meridian and is happening at...
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
wtae.com
Man shot to death inside Scott Township business
A deadly shooting in the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday came after a Taco Bell employee was disciplined by his manager. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of Northwestern Mutual near the intersection with Greentree Road. This area was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police seek missing woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Jourdan Gaetano, 27, was last seen in the downtown area on Saturday, police said. Gaetano (pictured above) is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds, and is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville and Allentown areas, police said.
