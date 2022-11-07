Police discover headless remains in abandoned home after dog is seen carrying severed arm

ACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- Police reportedly found human remains in an abandoned home over the weekend after a dog was seen carrying a severed arm.

According to WJTV-TV, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the arm was located Saturday, Nov. 5, on Middle Street. The rest of the body was reportedly found in a vacant residence in the woods on the 4000 block of Terry Road.

WAPT-TV reports the victim is most likely a white male, but his head and one of his arms was missing.

A Jackson Police Department official said in a news conference Monday along with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba that the department is "actively investigating the matter" and “following up on all leads” at several locations.

Lumumba said at the conference, "That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern."

The investigation remains ongoing.

