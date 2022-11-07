ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Police discover headless remains in abandoned home after dog is seen carrying severed arm

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFyLx_0j2G5MkX00

ACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- Police reportedly found human remains in an abandoned home over the weekend after a dog was seen carrying a severed arm.

According to WJTV-TV, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the arm was located Saturday, Nov. 5, on Middle Street. The rest of the body was reportedly found in a vacant residence in the woods on the 4000 block of Terry Road.

WAPT-TV reports the victim is most likely a white male, but his head and one of his arms was missing.

A Jackson Police Department official said in a news conference Monday along with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba that the department is "actively investigating the matter" and “following up on all leads” at several locations.

Lumumba said at the conference, "That is a very graphic and brutal picture. The mutilation of a body, my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern."

The investigation remains ongoing.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after

A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Suspect arrested for Jackson fires

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30. The fire occurred at the following locations:. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Epiphany Church...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429

3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson State basketball player dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy