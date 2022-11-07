ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

actapgh.org

Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester

PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, PA
actapgh.org

10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Nadine Road reopens in Penn Hills

Allegheny County public works officials announced recently that Nadine Road in Penn Hills would be closed a week longer than expected for drainage repairs, reopening today, Thursday. For frequent users of Nadine, which connects Lincoln Road to Allegheny River Boulevard, the news likely was not a surprise. It has closed...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
actapgh.org

I-79 Weeknight Lane Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County

PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will continue tonight, Tuesday night November 8 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, November 17 in the following locations:. Northbound I-79 between Glenfield Road and...
actapgh.org

I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Thursday Night in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 underneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot to death inside Scott Township business

A deadly shooting in the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday came after a Taco Bell employee was disciplined by his manager. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of Northwestern Mutual near the intersection with Greentree Road. This area was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals

What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
PITTSBURGH, PA

