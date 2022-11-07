Read full article on original website
Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester
PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
Nadine Road reopens in Penn Hills
Allegheny County public works officials announced recently that Nadine Road in Penn Hills would be closed a week longer than expected for drainage repairs, reopening today, Thursday. For frequent users of Nadine, which connects Lincoln Road to Allegheny River Boulevard, the news likely was not a surprise. It has closed...
I-79 Weeknight Lane Restrictions Underway in Allegheny County
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will continue tonight, Tuesday night November 8 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night, November 17 in the following locations:. Northbound I-79 between Glenfield Road and...
I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Thursday Night in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 underneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday...
6 people hospitalized after crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Police said Route 30 has reopened after the crash. Two vehicles were...
Model train groups, vendors roll through Monroeville Convention Center for fall show
Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show rolled through the Monroeville earlier this month. It is one of the largest gatherings of model train enthusiasts and sets up shop three times a year at the municipality’s convention center at 209 Mall Blvd. About 6,000 people were estimated to have walked through the doors Nov. 5-6.
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Portion of Pittsburgh's Liberty Avenue to close for Veterans Day parade
A portion of Liberty Avenue will be closed Friday morning for Pittsburgh’s annual Veterans Day Parade, city officials said. Liberty Avenue will be closed between 10th and 26th streets starting at 9 a.m. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will march from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue to...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
Man shot to death inside Scott Township business
A deadly shooting in the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township on Wednesday came after a Taco Bell employee was disciplined by his manager. Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of Northwestern Mutual near the intersection with Greentree Road. This area was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Wednesday. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the red Powerball number was 7. Fueland, located on 2373 Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh,...
Pittsburgh Police SVU safely locate missing 27-year-old Jourdan Gaetano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police say they have safely located a missing 27-year-old woman. According to public safety, Jourdan Gaetano had last been seen on November 5 in the downtown area.
Police: Springdale couple threaten, follow woman after she made wrong turn onto their block
Springdale police arrested a couple after a woman told them the couple chased and threatened her when she made a wrong turn onto their street while driving her sons to a Halloween event at the high school. Cesare Biagio Palumbi, 30, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
