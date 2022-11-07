ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester

PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, PA
Route 3015 Snowden Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Park

PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Snowden Road (Route 3015) in the South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 14 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Snowden Road between Sheplar Drive and Piney Fork Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late December. Traffic will be detoured via Riggs Road and Ridge Road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction on the lower deck (southbound I-279) of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Route 28 Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 12 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions near the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities of the Charles J. Lieberth pedestrian walkway. Ramp traffic will be maintained.
PITTSBURGH, PA
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Thursday Night in Pittsburgh

PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 underneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Energency Crews Called to Early Morning Route 18 Accident in Racoon Twp.

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver County 9-1-1 said that they received a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a car on Route 18 in Raccoon Township just after 6 a.m. this morning. There is no word if any one was injured as State Police are investigating. No further information is available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Voters strike down cut Norwin Public Library funding cut

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Voters struck down a plan to cut funding to the Norwin Public Library. The ballot referendum asked residents in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin if their library tax should be cut from 1.2 mill to 0.2 mill. A group calling itself Friends of the Norwin Library Reform was behind the measure asking voters to vote yes to cut the tax, calling it a burden on taxpayers and saying the library isn't needed as much now because of cell phones and laptops. Had the measure been passed, the Norwin Public Library director said the library would have lost half its budget and could have closed in three to four years. She said the library tax breaks down to $22 per household.  The majority of voters were not in favor of cutting the library's funding. 
IRWIN, PA
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years

Since the decline of steel and coal, Pittsburgh has experienced waves of depopulation still visible through thousands of abandoned and vacant properties, buried in tax debt with no one to pay it off. Many so-called Rust Belt cities facing similar problems created land banks, organizations with the power to clear debt and taxes from abandoned […] The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Paramount Senior Living closing

Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Sharpsburg residents face 25% tax increase in 2023

Sharpsburg residents could be facing a considerable property tax increase in 2023. Council approved a tentative $4.6 million budget, which includes $1.2 million in a sewer fund and $78,000 in liquid fuels. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, to 9.75. If approved, the owner of...
SHARPSBURG, PA
Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.  
PITTSBURGH, PA

