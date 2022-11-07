Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
actapgh.org
Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester
PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
actapgh.org
Route 3015 Snowden Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in South Park
PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Snowden Road (Route 3015) in the South Park Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 14 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Snowden Road between Sheplar Drive and Piney Fork Road will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through late December. Traffic will be detoured via Riggs Road and Ridge Road.
actapgh.org
Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction on the lower deck (southbound I-279) of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6...
actapgh.org
Route 28 Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 12 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions near the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities of the Charles J. Lieberth pedestrian walkway. Ramp traffic will be maintained.
actapgh.org
10th Street Bypass to Close Next Week in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic Monday morning, November 14 through Thursday morning, November 17 weather permitting. The 10th Street Bypass will close to traffic between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and...
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
actapgh.org
I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Thursday Night in Pittsburgh
PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 underneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday...
6 people hospitalized after crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening. According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. Police said Route 30 has reopened after the crash. Two vehicles were...
beavercountyradio.com
Energency Crews Called to Early Morning Route 18 Accident in Racoon Twp.
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver County 9-1-1 said that they received a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a car on Route 18 in Raccoon Township just after 6 a.m. this morning. There is no word if any one was injured as State Police are investigating. No further information is available.
wtae.com
Methane concerns in Washington County send emergency responders door to door
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Concerns about methane gas levels have been bringing emergency responders to a Washington County neighborhood. They installed detection meters over the weekend at every home on Scout Drive in South Strabane Township. Columbia Gas crews noticed positive readings in one home last week. And...
Voters strike down cut Norwin Public Library funding cut
IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Voters struck down a plan to cut funding to the Norwin Public Library. The ballot referendum asked residents in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin if their library tax should be cut from 1.2 mill to 0.2 mill. A group calling itself Friends of the Norwin Library Reform was behind the measure asking voters to vote yes to cut the tax, calling it a burden on taxpayers and saying the library isn't needed as much now because of cell phones and laptops. Had the measure been passed, the Norwin Public Library director said the library would have lost half its budget and could have closed in three to four years. She said the library tax breaks down to $22 per household. The majority of voters were not in favor of cutting the library's funding.
Man arrested after throwing rocks at cars, threatening worker at Fort Pitt Tunnel, police say
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he trespassed at the Fort Pitt Tunnel, threw rocks at vehicles and threatened a PennDOT worker with a knife. Court documents say 44-year-old Bilgehan Muhlis Dogrusoz was running into traffic, throwing rocks and was armed with a brick at the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years
Since the decline of steel and coal, Pittsburgh has experienced waves of depopulation still visible through thousands of abandoned and vacant properties, buried in tax debt with no one to pay it off. Many so-called Rust Belt cities facing similar problems created land banks, organizations with the power to clear debt and taxes from abandoned […] The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
cranberryeagle.com
Paramount Senior Living closing
Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
2 Washington County homes test positive for methane
Officials went door to door in a Washington County neighborhood after two homes tested positive for methane last week. According to the South Strabane Fire Department, 42 homes along Scout Drive in South Strabane Township were metered after a confirmed methane release in two homes on the street. The department...
Sharpsburg residents face 25% tax increase in 2023
Sharpsburg residents could be facing a considerable property tax increase in 2023. Council approved a tentative $4.6 million budget, which includes $1.2 million in a sewer fund and $78,000 in liquid fuels. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, to 9.75. If approved, the owner of...
Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.
wtae.com
Armstrong County crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital
At least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy Thursday morning. It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. Sky 4 flew over the area where debris from the crash could be...
