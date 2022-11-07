Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae
Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos
Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Set For November 23rd Release
Notorious for being the silhouette associated with Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has been tapped as one of 2022’s revitalized offerings from Jumpman’s historic archives. After exploring the inline colorways of the “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” propositions, the brand’s widely-regarded “Fire Red” outfit is now set to debut on the AJ 9.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement”
First teased in late September, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” has surfaced via detailed in-hand images ahead of its rumored drop in March 2023. While countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disinterest in the retro, the pair has gained some attention for its heritage-driven, experimental look. White and black take over everything from the toe box to the profile swooshes, leaving overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in the sneaker’s most defining details: elephant print. The cement-colored choice first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, with its appearance on sneakers outside of Tinker Hatfield’s creation being scarce over the last 34 years. Collars, “Wings” logos on the ankle and laces also opt for pitch-dark finishes, while the oft-imitated sole units underfoot revert to a greyscale arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component make for a modern Air Jordan 1 rooted in #23’s sneaker legacy.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed: Photos
This Navy Velvet Air Jordan 11 is going to be a huge release next month. One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This is a sneaker that came out as Michael Jordan was returning to the NBA, and as a result, fans immediately took a liking to it. The patent leather upper made this shoe feel like something you could wear with a suit and tie. Eventually, the sneaker was given a ton of amazing colorways, and in 2022, we are getting two more offerings.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy”
While it’s collaboration with Eastside Golf remains just a few weeks away, Jordan Brand has long since established its talents on the green through the latter few years, as seen on the feet’s of Keegan Bradley and Harold Varner III most recently. Consistently employed unto the Air Jordan 1 Low, its high-top counterpart is now expanding Jumpman’s inline propositions retooled for your swing.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
