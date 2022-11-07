Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
atozsports.com
One big thing Tennessee Vols fans don’t need to worry about against Missouri
The Tennessee Vols likely won’t be heading to Atlanta in December to play for the SEC Championship — unless Georgia loses their final two SEC games of the season (Mississippi State and Kentucky). But fortunately for the Vols, they still have a chance to reach the College Football...
atozsports.com
The 4 things that cost the Vols a win against Georgia and if those issues can be fixed
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season this past weekend. Tennessee’s performance in their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was lackluster, to put it bluntly. It was the first time this season we’ve seen the Vols out of sorts and not in full control of the game.
atozsports.com
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Alabama vs. Ole Miss; Georgia vs. Mississippi State; here are some of the top SEC matchups this week
Tenth-ranked Alabama looks to regroup from losing two of three when it visits border rival and No. 11 Mississippi. The Tide have won the last six against the Rebels, who are coming off a bye after beating Texas A&M. Alabama is third in the SEC West and aims to avoid...
atozsports.com
Why one narrative surrounding the Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia is getting out of hand
There seems to be a growing narrative from the national media that the Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs is in the same category as Oregon’s 49-3 loss to UGA earlier this season. If you’re a Vols fan and you’re saying, “yeah but who cares”….well, every...
atozsports.com
Key player expected to be available for Tennessee Vols against Missouri
A key player that was injured in the loss to Georgia is expected to be available for the Tennessee Vols‘ this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Jabari Small was injured on a run early in the game and appeared to hurt his shoulder. Small didn’t return...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols OC Alex Golesh shows exactly why Tennessee’s coaching staff is elite
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made some comments this week that show why UT’s coaching staff is elite and why the players believe in them so much. Golesh was asked by a reporter if Georgia out-schemed Tennessee in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win. “They have 11 guys, they...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Is Down To 3 Major Schools
The No. 1 recruit in high school girls basketball knows she wants to play for one of three programs. Juju Watkins, who plays at Sierra Canyon, is the next great women's basketball star. A classmate of Bronny James, Watkins is one of the most-hyped recruits in the sport. In a...
atozsports.com
ESPN analyst has a different take on why Tennessee Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs has been dissected in just about every possible way this week. Everything from “Georgia has more talent” to “Tennessee’s scheme doesn’t work against elite teams” (obviously the scheme works, just ask Alabama or LSU) has been tossed out there as a reason for the Vols’ loss.
Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen
It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network. Seniors will be honored on the field...
atozsports.com
One decision for the Missouri game that the Tennessee Vols absolutely got right this week
There have been plenty of debates about the Tennessee Vols‘ uniform choices this season. Tennessee went with alternate uniforms for two games this season. They wore the smokey grey uniforms on the road against LSU and they went dark mode for the matchup against Kentucky in late October. Some...
Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend
There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend. During Thursday's edition of The...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as potential fit for recently opened college football head coaching job
At this point, it’s not a matter of “if” Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh will be a college football head coach, it’s “when”. Golesh has been a key part of the Vols’ offensive success this season. Sure, it’s Tennessee head coach Josh...
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning shows Tennessee some love in front of huge national audience
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning showed his alma mater some love on Wednesday during the CMA Country Music Awards. Manning co-hosted the show with singer Luke Bryan. Bryan is a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan and he was in Athens last Saturday for UGA’s win against the Vols. Manning, who...
Comments / 1