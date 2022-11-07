Read full article on original website
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
Bills: Sean McDermott shuts down reporters during Josh Allen update
The Buffalo Bills and their beloved fans have been waiting for an update on Josh Allen since the end of the Jets game. Allen suffered an elbow injury in the closing moments of their 20-17 loss. After days of worrying and wondering, the fans finally have some answers. Head Coach...
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
Bills star gives message about Josh Allen injury every fan wants to hear
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. All eyes are on Buffalo as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, continues to deal with a reported elbow injury. Sean McDermott has given an update that Allen is “day-to-day.”. Similarly, national pundits have discussed that this...
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9
The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
Jeff Wilson fits right into Miami Dolphins' scheme - in more ways than one
MIAMI GARDENS — There was a time when Jeff Wilson was a diamond in the rough. An unknown, undrafted commodity out of the University of North Texas who was unearthed by Miami head coach Mike McDaniel during his time as the 49ers’ run-game coordinator. Wilson eventually went onto become a star in San Francisco and ever...
Former Vikings coach blamed NFL insider for firing
Mike Zimmer might no longer be with the Vikings, but a new and surprising detail about the former coach has emerged. On a recent episode of The Sports Talkers Podcast, Stephen Strom was joined by NFL insider and ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio. On the show, Strom asked Florio about a time when a player or coach was angry with him. So, Florio detailed a time earlier this year involving the former coach.
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Explained: What to Expect against the Bills
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 159 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the upcoming Bills-Vikings matchup. Particularly, Bryant McKinnie talks with the Bleav in Vikings crew about Weeks 9 and 10. Email any feedback —...
Bills-Vikings executed the ultimate win-win trade in 2020
For as long as they are both playing in the NFL, there will be a connection and comparison between Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, not through any fault of their own. When Brandon Beane made the seismic trade in March 2020 to acquire Diggs...
NBA Star Damian Lillard ‘Wouldn’t Be Mad’ At Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby & Darren Waller If They Wanted To Leave Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing 2022 season reached a new low on Sunday with a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Raiders jumped out to an impressive 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but saw it evaporate over the final 40 minutes of the game with poor play and coaching.
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Rashan Gary’s possible replacement returned to practice Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers sustained some devastating injuries to the defense in Week 9. The team’s leader in sacks, Rashan Gary, suffered an ACL injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Gary was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday. The Packers also lost cornerback Eric Stokes in the loss to the Detroit Lions.
