Buffalo, NY

VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syracuse.com

Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings

Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Bills: Sean McDermott shuts down reporters during Josh Allen update

The Buffalo Bills and their beloved fans have been waiting for an update on Josh Allen since the end of the Jets game. Allen suffered an elbow injury in the closing moments of their 20-17 loss. After days of worrying and wondering, the fans finally have some answers. Head Coach...
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End

Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bills star gives message about Josh Allen injury every fan wants to hear

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. All eyes are on Buffalo as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, continues to deal with a reported elbow injury. Sean McDermott has given an update that Allen is “day-to-day.”. Similarly, national pundits have discussed that this...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft

Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9

The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Former Vikings coach blamed NFL insider for firing

Mike Zimmer might no longer be with the Vikings, but a new and surprising detail about the former coach has emerged. On a recent episode of The Sports Talkers Podcast, Stephen Strom was joined by NFL insider and ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio. On the show, Strom asked Florio about a time when a player or coach was angry with him. So, Florio detailed a time earlier this year involving the former coach.
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength

The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
VikingsTerritory

Explained: What to Expect against the Bills

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 159 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the upcoming Bills-Vikings matchup. Particularly, Bryant McKinnie talks with the Bleav in Vikings crew about Weeks 9 and 10. Email any feedback —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff

It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rashan Gary’s possible replacement returned to practice Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers sustained some devastating injuries to the defense in Week 9. The team’s leader in sacks, Rashan Gary, suffered an ACL injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Gary was placed on the injured reserve Wednesday. The Packers also lost cornerback Eric Stokes in the loss to the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI

