Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westsideconnect.com
Carter Gomes Make-A-Wish | Studio209
Carter Gomes, who was diagnosed with leukemia just before his third birthday, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His wish was to be a garbageman for a day.
KTVU FOX 2
'Our hearts shattered': Alexis Gabe's father on discovery of daughter's remains
OAKLEY, Calif., - The partial remains of missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, were discovered on a rural road outside Plymouth, California. A visitor from Alaska was using a metal detector when they came across part of Gabe's remains last week in rural Amador County, police said Monday. That discovery ended the 11-month search for the East Bay woman.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming to Sacramento and San Jose this Holiday season. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. Guests can explore one of two story-themed Mazes this year. Go on The Great Search at Enchant San Jose to help find Santa’s 9 illuminated reindeer scattered around The Maze. Or head on over Enchant Sacramento to discover the story of The Mischievous Elf and help find 8 missing presents before Santa needs to deliver them on Christmas day.
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
San Joaquin County Election Results 2022
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 general elections. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 2 and 4 seats are on the ballot. Residents of Escalon will be voting for both a City Council seat and a City […]
Nancy Young leading Mateo Bedolla, Eleassia Davis in Tracy's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
TRACY, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Tracy. The candidates are all current members of the city council. They include Mayor Nancy Young and councilmembers Mateo Bedolla and Eleassia Davis. The first wave of election...
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: San Joaquin County races
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in San Joaquin County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dealing With Brain Injuries After an Accident in Stockton, California
It can be a difficult and confusing time when brain injuries happen due to an accident. You may be dealing with medical appointments, therapy and the stress of not knowing what the future holds. In addition, you may be facing astronomical medical expenses and other losses. It is essential to...
Amy Bublak leading Gil Esquer in Turlock's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
TURLOCK, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Turlock. The candidates once sat beside each other on the City Council. Current Mayor Amy Bublak is looking for another four years representing the city of Turlock, but former Turlock Councilman Gil Esquer is vying to fill that role himself.
San Jose mayoral race still too close to call
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Matt Mahan is ahead of Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to succeed Sam Liccardo as mayor of the capital of Silicon Valley, according to preliminary election returns. Mahan has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to 48.2% won by Chavez, according to the Santa […]
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
Gary Singh leading in Manteca's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
MANTECA, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Manteca. The candidates include two current members of the city council, Mayor Benjamin Cantu and City Councilman Gary Singh. Also in the mix is Lei Ann Larson, a candidate campaigning on transparency and public safety, according to her website.
Think before you spend | The best advice if you win the $1.9B Powerball Jackpot
STOCKTON, Calif. — At Ernie's General Store on East Waterloo Road in Stockton, it's been non-stop lottery fever. "I would make a lot of other people happy," said Sharon, when asked about what she would do if she struck it rich. "Probably buy a home," said Lionel Gonzalez, adding...
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
KRON4
Police officer arrested for elder theft
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A Stockton police officer has been arrested for theft of an elder and grand theft, among other charges, according to police Wednesday evening. Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday and turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations for an investigation their office was conducting for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. A statement from the police department said Tran has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River
SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains have been found
OAKLEY, Calif. - City of Oakley announced the partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident of Plymouth in Amador County found what they thought to be human remains on Thursday afternoon. Forensic experts have positively identified the remains to be that of Gabe's.
Comments / 0