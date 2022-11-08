ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights Village Board votes for pre-development agreement with Bears

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Leaders in Arlington Heights voted Monday in front of a pre-development agreement with the Chicago Bears as the team plans a possible new stadium there.

The agreement will essentially serve as a roadmap, defining how future plans and processes will be reviewed as the project develops.

It is not a final proposal.

Last year, the Bears signed a $197 million purchase agreement with Churchill Downs for the 326-acre site of the former Arlington Park racecourse, and remain in negotiations on a contract for the site.

In addition to a new stadium, the $5 billion plan for the racetrack site would include parks, fitness centers, hotels, housing, and a sports book for starters.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city have fought to keep the Bears in Chicago. The city announced plans to renovate Soldier Field this past summer. But the odds that the Bears will go with the Arlington Heights option have kept growing more and more likely.

Related
NBC Chicago

Arlington Heights Board Approves Pre-Development Plan on Bears' Possible Relocation

A key vote took place Monday on a proposal to build a new home for the Chicago Bears at the former site of Arlington Park. The board of trustees with the village of Arlington Heights approved a pre-development plan on the Bears' possible relocation. As stressed by the board and the Bears, the agreement isn't binding, but an agreed upon framework and goals for the development of the site.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Front Office Sports

Bears’ $5B Stadium Plan Clears Another Hurdle

The Chicago Bears have a ways to go before moving to Arlington Heights, but they completed an important step in the process. On Monday, Arlington Heights trustees unanimously approved a pre-development agreement regarding the team’s plan to build a $5 billion stadium and mixed-use area on the Arlington International Racecourse site.
CHICAGO, IL
