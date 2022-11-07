Read full article on original website
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
Red trickle in NJ: Republicans flip another seat as Malinowski concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
An open letter to NJ politicians who text spam my phone
You may believe that because we are neighbors, I don’t mind getting an unsolicited text from you, from my friendly neighborhood. 732 area code. And you may believe that wording it in a very personal way makes it seem friendly and harmless as though we know each other. But...
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
When a loved one dies, receiving what's rightfully yours can be costly. The rules related to state and inheritance taxes vary from state to state. New Jersey today, compared to just a few years ago, is a bit gentler on the friends and family left behind. Below is a rundown...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
PA man charged with murder of woman at Maple Shade, NJ motel
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. In May, 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to Bradshaw.
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Tom Kean, Jr. Poised To Win NJ-7th – Critical To GOP House Majority
Most pundits on both sides of the aisle were predicting a comfortable, new Republican majority in The United States House of Representatives following the midterm elections … with control of the United States Senate being a much closer proposition. It appears that Republicans have won the majority of The...
NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines
New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
Christie or Murphy for president? NJ says don’t bother
How about another White House run for Chris Christie?. New Jersey voters say don't bother. A new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows little to no encouragement from New Jersey Democrats and Republicans for the current or former governors to seek the highest office in the land. Just 30% of...
Innocent dad killed in police pursuit crash on Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ
OLD BRIDGE — It was a devastating end to a night out for a family after they crossed paths with suspected car thieves fleeing police early Wednesday morning. The vehicle carrying Arturo Tlapa Luna, 33, of Freehold, and his family was heading south on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. when it was struck at the Spring Valley Road intersection in Old Bridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Truck flips to avoid stopped car, spilling plywood onto NJ road
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck driver was hurt when he swerved and overturned to avoid a car that stopped suddenly in front of him Wednesday morning. The truck was headed south approaching Promenade Boulevard around 10:10 a.m when a car suddenly car changed lanes from left to right in order to beat the light, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. When the driver of the car realized they weren't going to make it they came to a sudden stop.
NJ approves $375K to improve mental health self-help centers
TRENTON — The state Department of Human Services is contracting the Mental Health Association in New Jersey to train and assist peer support workers at 30 wellness centers across almost every county that provide mental health services. DHS Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced the $375,000 program's launch in a release...
Election results: Gov. DeSantis wins re-election in Florida
WASHINGTON — Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden’s presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger...
NJ Senate President Nick Scutari’s ex-wife speaks out
Karolina Dehnhard is a courageous lawyer on a mission to help women across the Garden State. She holds the distinction of being the only ex-wife of a New Jersey senator under a gag order. So as she speaks out on behalf of women across New Jersey, she has to be careful.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
