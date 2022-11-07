ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines

New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
Innocent dad killed in police pursuit crash on Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ

OLD BRIDGE — It was a devastating end to a night out for a family after they crossed paths with suspected car thieves fleeing police early Wednesday morning. The vehicle carrying Arturo Tlapa Luna, 33, of Freehold, and his family was heading south on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. when it was struck at the Spring Valley Road intersection in Old Bridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Truck flips to avoid stopped car, spilling plywood onto NJ road

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck driver was hurt when he swerved and overturned to avoid a car that stopped suddenly in front of him Wednesday morning. The truck was headed south approaching Promenade Boulevard around 10:10 a.m when a car suddenly car changed lanes from left to right in order to beat the light, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. When the driver of the car realized they weren't going to make it they came to a sudden stop.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Election results: Gov. DeSantis wins re-election in Florida

WASHINGTON — Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden’s presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger...
FLORIDA STATE
Toms River, NJ
