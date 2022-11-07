Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Nami's Stampede Fit
One Piece films don't just give the Straw Hat Pirates plenty of new adventures that they otherwise might not have faced in the main series, it also allows Luffy and his crew to have the opportunity to sport new outfits as they continue their quest within the perilously world known as the Grand Line. Now, one fan has decided to revisit one of the biggest films in the Straw Hats' library, One Piece: Red, by recreating Nami's look in the film that saw a massive battle break out in search of a mysterious treasure.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Idols of i☆Ris Inspire 2024 Anime Film
J-pop anison idol group i☆Ris—current members of which include Saki Yamakita, Yu Serizawa, Himika Akaneya, Yūki Wakai and Miyu Kubota—is about to make the leap to anime. As revealed during the group’s 10th anniversary live show, i☆Ris 10th Anniversary Live～a Live～, an anime film is currently in the works under the title i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!-.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
otakuusamagazine.com
Animate Ikebukuro, World’s Biggest Anime Shop, Reopens in March
Animate is Japan’s biggest chain of anime stores, and while there are Animate shops all around the country, the biggest is found in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. In fact, after its grand reopening this March 16, it’ll be the world’s biggest anime shop, according to Animate. The reopening marks...
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Wars Sets Up the Anime's Biggest Death
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the air at last, and honestly? It has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki. The hero has been gone for ages, but he's back in the saddle once more as war wages on the Soul Society. The entire Gotei 13 is in danger, and this week, the anime's latest episode left everyone worried about a major death.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet All Pokemon Potentially Leaked (DEBUNKED)
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential list of all the Pokemon available at launch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Michael Ground (‘The Boys’ costume designer): ‘Herogasm’ required ’30 orgy-centric super suits’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
The sixth episode of “The Boys” Season 3, titled “Herogasm,” went viral for all the reasons you’d expect, as it featured a superhero orgy sequence that soon climaxed into violence. As costume designer Michael Ground explains in Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel, “I designed probably 30 orgy-centric super suits” for that episode. “That was probably a four-month process of illustrations. For that, we did design all the masks, all the gauntlets, all the armor and everything else — we just didn’t have to do the bodies of it all.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. Ground continues on, “When you’re...
Why The Running Event Is Welcoming New Brands and Embracing the Outdoors
The trade show landscape has been in flux for some time, but for The Running Event (TRE), its focus is on expansion to serve the booming athletic and outdoor industries. Last November, in its return to in-person events, TRE reported a slight dip in exhibitors, but record high attendance for retailers and media. Headed into its upcoming show this month in Austin, Texas, executive director Christina Henderson said participation has rebounded on all fronts. For example, the show expects a 25% increase in retailer representatives this year, up from 1,020 in 2021. Henderson also said 285 exhibiting brands have signed on...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Brings Gigantomachia to the Battle
My Hero Academia's sixth season has unleashed the full force of Shigaraki and his villainous forces, and while creatures like the High-End Nomu and the large numbers that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front attempt to change Hero Society for the worse, another player has entered the game. Gigantomachia has long been one of All For One's greatest assets, a behemoth who only obeys the wielder of this Quirk, and unfortunately for the heroes, the terrifying villain has received his marching orders from Shigaraki.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Debuts New Art by Eiichiro Oda
One Piece Film: Red is now making its way through theaters around the world, and the original creator behind the series has dropped some cool new cover art to help hype up its international launch! The newest movie in the long-running franchise first hit theaters across Japan earlier this Summer, and it has not only become one of the most successful releases in the franchise itself but has gone on to be one of the standout releases for Toei Animation as a whole. Now it's starting to take it through the rest of the world as of this past weekend.
Comments / 0