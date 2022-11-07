Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wjol.com
GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash
A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Two 19-year-olds dead after car splits in two during police chase
Two people are dead following a police chase and crash Tuesday night in the south suburbs. Police from Hazel Crest and Harvey chased a car down Dixie Highway until 170th Street, when it swerved off the road, hit a sign, and split in two.
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, one fatally Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:47 p.m., police say two men and a woman were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. A 29-year-old man sustained gunshot...
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a […]
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Dan Ryan Expressway crash sends 4 people to hospital, Chicago Fire Department says
Four people were injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night, according to Chicago fire officials.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police looking for missing teen
Police in Yorkville are looking for a teen who ran away from home on Wednesday. Police say fifteen-year-old Nathan Becerra is known to frequent Aurora and may be in the surrounding area. Police say Becerra is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair...
WSPY NEWS
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
WSPY NEWS
Lockport man arrested after string of bank robberies
A Lockport man is under arrest after a string of three bank robberies in recent days in the Plainfield and Joliet area. The most recent one was on Friday. A news release from the Plainfield Police Department says that 30-year-old Brian M. Flesher was arrested on Saturday at the PNC Bank located in the 13000 block of South Route 59. Flesher matched the description of the man involved in the three earlier robberies.
Fatal crash: Pedestrian struck, killed in Oak Lawn, police say
Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.
Pedestrian hit, killed ID'd as 82-year-old woman, Oak Lawn police and Cook County officials say
A minivan hit the Chicago woman in Oak Lawn, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
wlip.com
Lake County Teen Denied Bond Reduction in School Threat Case
(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake teen accused of threatening a school and students will remain held on a 3-million-dollar bond. Michael Drees was seeking a reduction of that bond this week, after his arrest last week. Drees is accused of sending violent threats to at least two people, where he allegedly detailed plans to shoot up a school, dismember people, and sexually assault a possible victim’s mother. The 18-year-old, who is said to attend a behavioral school in Arlington Heights, is facing two felony counts of making threats to a school. He’s due back in court on November 29th.
IL Cops Bust Suspect Before Robbing 4th Bank On Same Road In Week
Police in Illinois arrested a serial bank robber right before he knocks off his next target. I think it's a pretty safe assumption to assume that criminals in Illinois have no fear. If they did, then the suspects would not attempt to commit crimes. That's because every time someone breaks the law, they are taking a big risk. I would say that takes some serious guts. Especially, if you're living that kind of lifestyle.
CBS News
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
Comments / 0