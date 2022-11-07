Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss had an incredible relationship. They came to the Los Angeles Lakers almost simultaneously, with Buss picking Johnson as the face of his franchise as soon as he landed. His daughter Jeanie revealed why her father picked Magic, saying that he did a lot of...
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position
Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile big men in the league, and there's no doubt that he is impactful on both ends of the floor. He is a player that is an elite rim protector on defense, and there's no doubt that he should be in the DPOY conversation this season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance
The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Yardbarker
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play
Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
Yardbarker
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Yardbarker
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
Comments / 0