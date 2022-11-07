ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Protect Michael Jordan After Isiah Thomas Blasted Him Because Of The Last Dance

The world of sports is ripe with rivalries, each major sport has elite athletes that don't really like one another that much. And while some can remain strictly on the court, others can get quite messy off of it. Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes had beef over Barnes' ex, while Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had problems that were to do with being the team leader. But if there's a beef that encompasses all levels, it's between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.
Yardbarker

Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
BOSTON, NY

