Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...

2 DAYS AGO