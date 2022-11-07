Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’
Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...
The Masked Singer Releases First Look at Leslie Jordan’s Final Appearance on the Show
Watch: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute. The Masked Singer is paying tribute to a legend. In addition to releasing a montage of Leslie Jordan's best moments on the series, the Fox series dropped a teaser of the Will & Grace actor's final appearance on the series, which will air Nov. 9.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Comments / 0