Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
PayPal Stock Was Up By 9.88% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with PayPal (PYPL) jumping 9.88% to $86.45 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15. PayPal’s last close was $78.68, 65.93% under its 52-week high of $230.97. About PayPal. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a platform for digital payments that allows merchants...
via.news
Teradyne Stock Is 9% Up So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) rose 9.06% to $92.01 at 14:45 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 6.26% to $11,001.00, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a very positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Peloton Stock Bullish Momentum With A 16.58% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Peloton jumping 16.58% to $9.98 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend trading session today. Peloton’s last close was $8.56,...
via.news
Intuit Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) jumped 9.33% to $402.93 at 16:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 6.44% to $11,020.29, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a very positive trend trading session today. Intuit’s last...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, MicroVision Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and MicroVision‘s pre-market value is already 5.45% up. MicroVision’s last close was $3.12, 68.64% below its 52-week high of $9.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with MicroVision (MVIS) falling 3.7% to $3.12. NASDAQ slid 2.48% to $10,353.17,...
via.news
Criteo Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) jumped 9.23% to $25.75 at 15:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 6.26% to $11,001.00, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today. Criteo’s...
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock Bullish By 9% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) jumped 9.76% to $4.50 at 10:59 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.48% to $10,353.17, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Weyerhaeuser Company Stock Jump On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) rising 9.55% to $32.93 on Thursday while NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27. Weyerhaeuser Company’s last close was $30.06, 30.16% below its 52-week high of $43.04. About Weyerhaeuser Company. Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners...
via.news
Zillow Group Stock Was Up By 11.18% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group rising 11.18% to $35.41 on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Zillow Group’s...
via.news
Salesforce Stock 9.96% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Salesforce rising 9.96% to $156.21 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very positive trend trading session today. Salesforce’s last close was $142.06,...
via.news
Trimble Stock Was Up By 9.47% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Trimble (TRMB) rising 9.47% to $59.17 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15. Trimble’s last close was $54.05, 40.07% under its 52-week high of $90.19. About Trimble. Trimble Inc. offers technology solutions to professionals and mobile workers worldwide that...
via.news
West Pharmaceutical Stock Was Up By 9.39% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with West Pharmaceutical rising 9.39% to $242.32 on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. West Pharmaceutical’s...
via.news
Wix.com Stock Was Up By 19.99% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Wix.com rising 19.99% to $83.42 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Wix.com’s last close...
via.news
Square Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Square rising 17.16% to $67.03 on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Square’s last close...
via.news
Pool Corporation Stock Was Up By 12.8% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pool Corporation (POOL) rising 12.8% to $338.85 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15. Pool Corporation’s last close was $300.40, 48.41% under its 52-week high of $582.27. About Pool Corporation. Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 5% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 5.67% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.41, 79.08% below its 52-week high of $6.74. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) sliding 4.08% to $1.41. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Zebra Technologies Stock 10.56% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zebra Technologies rising 10.56% to $250.83 on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 7.35% to $11,114.15, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very bullish trend exchanging session today. Zebra Technologies’s...
via.news
Tenet Healthcare Stock 10.29% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Tenet Healthcare (THC) rising 10.29% to $42.24 on Thursday while NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27. Tenet Healthcare’s last close was $38.30, 58.66% below its 52-week high of $92.65. About Tenet Healthcare. Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services...
via.news
Freeport Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Freeport (NYSE: FCX) rose by a staggering 15.05% in 5 sessions from $31.61 to $36.37 at 14:53 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is rising 3.75% to $15,134.91, following the last session’s downward trend. Freeport’s last close was $34.03,...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Brookfield Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Brookfield‘s pre-market value is already 6.82% up. Brookfield’s last close was $44.71, 28.43% below its 52-week high of $62.47. The last session, NYSE ended with Brookfield (BAM) jumping 10.29% to $44.71. NYSE rose 4.43% to $15,234.72,...
Comments / 0