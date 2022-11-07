ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

SAPAC hosting a night of swing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of live music and swing dancing. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be at the Murphy Performance Hall & Stage, located at 72 West College Ave, San Angelo, TX 7690, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Inspired […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!

The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Laynee Crooks signs with Belles softball for 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Central lady cat softball player, Laynee Crooks, signed Wednesday night to further her academic and athletic career at Angelo State University. In 2022, Crook earned honorable mention and was a part of the District 2-6A second team. “It’s a really big accomplishment. It’s been a long journey and it’s been really hard. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Road to Nowhere: Reined Cow Horse Show

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Road to Nowhere Tour for the Reigned Cow Horse Show officially kicked off on November 8, 2022. Reining Cow Horse trainers from across the globe have made their way to San Angelo’s Spur Arena ranging from students to professionals, all were competing for top prizes in the cutting events. South […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Angelo, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Free adoptions all month long!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS will host free adoptions for the entire month of November. The event is to help clear the shelter after reaching maximum capacity. With every free adoption, new pet parents will also receive a free 20lb bag of food. CVPAWS is open Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tuf Cooper Injured Following San Angelo Ropong

SAN ANGELO, TX — The legendary cowboy Tuf Cooper said he got hurt during Sunday’s performance in San Angelo.  “I took a bad step going to a calf and tore my quad on my right leg. It is completely torn and retracted,” said Cooper. Cooper should be back by the NFR in December.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting. The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo city offices to close for Veterans Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday morning that most of the city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The closure will not interrupt garbage collection or landfill operations. The following is a list of offices and operations that will be closed and will reopen […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
virtualbx.com

Vanderventer Retail Conversion – Angelo State University (Subbid)

Scope of work consists of renovations to an existing building of approximately 14,482 sq ft for new university offices, police station, and emergency operations center. Trades involved are demolition abatement, concrete, masonry, cast stone, structural steel, cold formed framing, metal fabrications, EIFS, air barrier, metal panel, TPO, joint sealants, doors, frames and hardware, aluminum storefronts, louvers, ceramic tile, acoustical ceilings, carpeting ,painting, specialties, counters, canopies, flag poles, fire suppression system, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, fencing, striping.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: First Freeze in the Concho Valley Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front Thursday night will usher in the first freeze of the season in the Concho Valley by Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s in places.  According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, there is a chance for some scattered shower activity Friday associated with the frontal system.   In fact, there is a 30% chance of rain on Veterans Day with a high temperature only reaching around 53 degrees.   Friday night temperatures will drop to the freezing mark of 32 degrees at the airport and into the upper 20s in…
SAN ANGELO, TX
