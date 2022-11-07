ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Tribune-Review

Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win

The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
ClutchPoints

Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win

The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman. Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery […] The post Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency

Willson Contreras is officially hitting the open market. The star catcher has elected MLB free agency after choosing to decline the $19.6 million qualifying offer extended by the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the 30-year-old was in a position to receive a qualifying offer in the first place is surprising. Subject to trade rumors for […] The post 3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
FanSided

Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023

What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer

Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents

Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Click2Houston.com

9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote

HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
ClutchPoints

Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher

Right-hand reliever Nick Anderson has been dropped from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 40-man roster and is now on waivers. The Rays outrighted Anderson after barely playing in the past two MLB seasons. He has been hobbled by injuries and even missed the whole 2022 campaign, so Tampa Bay was never expected to tender him a […] The post Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
