Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Astros past may hinder his chances of signing with one team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a shortstop, but perhaps the best one on the free agent market may not even get a phone call from them.
What's next for Justin Verlander, Houston Astros as free agency looms
MLB free agency is set to begin on Thursday.
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win
The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win
The Houston Astros revealed a pair of injury updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado following their World Series victory, per Mark Berman. Bregman reportedly suffered a fractured left index finger on a slide in the 8th inning of World Series Game 6. The third baseman remained in the game and will not require surgery […] The post Astros reveal Alex Bregman, Martin Maldonado health updates after World Series win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency
Willson Contreras is officially hitting the open market. The star catcher has elected MLB free agency after choosing to decline the $19.6 million qualifying offer extended by the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the 30-year-old was in a position to receive a qualifying offer in the first place is surprising. Subject to trade rumors for […] The post 3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Houston Astros: No easy answers at first base for 2023
What will the Houston Astros do at first base in 2023? There are no easy answers for the defending World Champions, who enter the first full week of the offseason with both potential veteran answers at the position looking for new contracts. Will the Houston Astros bring back Yuli Gurriel...
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer
Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents
Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
9 Astros players nominated for All-MLB team; Click here to vote
HOUSTON – HEY HOUSTON! These superstar Astros players need our help making the All-MLB team this year. Nine Houston Astros players are nominated for the 2022 season including Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña.
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher
Right-hand reliever Nick Anderson has been dropped from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 40-man roster and is now on waivers. The Rays outrighted Anderson after barely playing in the past two MLB seasons. He has been hobbled by injuries and even missed the whole 2022 campaign, so Tampa Bay was never expected to tender him a […] The post Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
