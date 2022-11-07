ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Polygon

Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest

God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
comicon.com

Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
comicon.com

It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
comicon.com

Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13

“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
ComicBook

Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)

Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover

Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
comicon.com

Kickstarting Comics: Avery Hill Publishing’s 2023 Spring Line Looks Fabulous

Avery Hill Publishing have never let me down with the quality of their books – and their Spring 2023 lineup doesn’t look like it’s going to disappoint. But they need your help getting them over the Kickstarter funding line!. Avery Hill Publishing, who’ve got an incredible record...
comicon.com

Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15

‘I Am Batman’ continues its roller coaster of a run by taking time away from the heavily cop-focused stories to dive into Batman’s mind and fears, while also finally connecting the character more to the DC Universe at large. Pitting the hero against a foe like Sinestro is a pretty big swing for a character that has mostly been very street-focused since his debut, but at the end of the day, it works and opens more doors for what could be done with this Batman going forward.
comicon.com

Bucky Won’t Back Down In ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #6 Preview

“Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.”. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty...
comicon.com

Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8

Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!
comicon.com

Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves

‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
comicon.com

Previewing David Messina’s Contemporary Fantasy Series ‘3Keys’ #2

“As the United States begins to go demonically insane comic-shop register-jockey Noah Carter and her tigerman mentor Theon find themselves battling even more other-dimensional monsters – but what does it all mean? And who-or what-is behind it? The answers begin to take shape here courtesy of superstar artist David Messina!”
comicon.com

It Ain’t Over Yet: Previewing ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega’ #1

“THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, there are promises. “Nothing will ever be the same again.” For the Eternals, it’s a lie. It’s always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…”

