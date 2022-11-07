Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone confirms a ‘Rambo’ prequel, though his version sounds more intriguing
It feels strange to point out the things that Sylvester Stallone is known for; at this point in history, the 76-year-old film legend’s globe-circling fame seems entirely self-sufficient. Indeed, Stallone is known for being Stallone. Of course, the actor is chiefly synonymous with Rocky Balboa, the superstar boxer of...
Millie Bobby Brown Fears Filming 'Stranger Things' Since Picking Up New Habit
The star said she has a "deep-rooted fear" she won't be able to shake the new practice she adopted on the set of "Enola Holmes 2."
comicon.com
Scott Snyder Announces ‘By A Thread’ And The Extension Of His Deal With Comixology Originals
Scott Snyder is expanding his deal with Comixology Originals with the announcements of new title,. which is co-written by his son. will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. The series will be illustrated by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coluored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).
Polygon
Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest
God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
comicon.com
Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
comicon.com
It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
comicon.com
Previewing Mirka Andolfo’s ‘Unnatural: Blue Blood’ #4 From Image Comics
“Leslie and her group seem to have settled into a mysterious new country. But nothing is as it seems…and those who offer one hand as a friend may be hiding a dagger in the other. Will our heroes be caught unprepared?”. Unnatural: Blue Blood #4 is out now from...
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
comicon.com
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
comicon.com
Preview: The Turtles’ Mightiest Enemies In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The IDW Collection’ Vol. 2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Vol. 2, out today from Mike Costa, Ben Epstein, Mike Henderson, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Barbara Randall Kesel, Shawn Lee, and more. ‘The forces of good and evil marshal on multiple fronts. The Turtles have a...
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
comicon.com
Kickstarting Comics: Avery Hill Publishing’s 2023 Spring Line Looks Fabulous
Avery Hill Publishing have never let me down with the quality of their books – and their Spring 2023 lineup doesn’t look like it’s going to disappoint. But they need your help getting them over the Kickstarter funding line!. Avery Hill Publishing, who’ve got an incredible record...
comicon.com
Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
‘I Am Batman’ continues its roller coaster of a run by taking time away from the heavily cop-focused stories to dive into Batman’s mind and fears, while also finally connecting the character more to the DC Universe at large. Pitting the hero against a foe like Sinestro is a pretty big swing for a character that has mostly been very street-focused since his debut, but at the end of the day, it works and opens more doors for what could be done with this Batman going forward.
comicon.com
Bucky Won’t Back Down In ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #6 Preview
“Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.”. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty...
comicon.com
Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8
Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves
‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
comicon.com
Previewing David Messina’s Contemporary Fantasy Series ‘3Keys’ #2
“As the United States begins to go demonically insane comic-shop register-jockey Noah Carter and her tigerman mentor Theon find themselves battling even more other-dimensional monsters – but what does it all mean? And who-or what-is behind it? The answers begin to take shape here courtesy of superstar artist David Messina!”
comicon.com
It Ain’t Over Yet: Previewing ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega’ #1
“THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, there are promises. “Nothing will ever be the same again.” For the Eternals, it’s a lie. It’s always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…”
