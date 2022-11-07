Read full article on original website
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Washington Examiner
Six-year-old boy dies of RSV in Michigan
A Michigan boy has died of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, at the age of six. The Oakland County medical examiner's office ruled the virus as the cause of the boy's death. A reported 77% of beds in pediatric hospitals are full across the state. A hospital in Massachusetts reported similar numbers, after being at 100% capacity in early October, with a Washington hospital claiming to be at 200% capacity due to an uptick in respiratory viruses.
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
COVID cases are on the rise again this autumn. Here are the symptoms to look out for
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
CNET
Is it the Flu, COVID or a Cold?
If your throat starts itching or you feel fatigued, how are you supposed to know what virus you have? It's an important question, as treatments for the flu, COVID-19 and the common cold are different, and passing COVID-19 onto a family member can have more severe consequences than passing along a milder coronavirus that causes the common cold, for example.
Texas girls among first children in US to die from flu this season
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed to ValleyCentral that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related. The CDC on Friday morning updated its pediatric flu death data to reflect that one child had died due to flu this season in the United States. Based on that data, ValleyCentral initially reported that death came from the Rio Grande Valley, but Texas the Department State Health Services later said the Hidalgo County girl was the second death in Texas.
Is a fever a symptom of RSV?
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
BBC
US hospital flu cases hit 10-year high as vaccinations fall
US influenza hospital admissions have hit the highest rate in a decade as vaccinations sag, US officials say. They said adults have received five million fewer influenza jabs this year compared with the same time last year. Health experts are worried a so-called tripledemic of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
News-Medical.net
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
On November 4, 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published their weekly Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 43 (October 23, 2022, to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000 cases, which amounted to a total of 4,326 patients hospitalized during Week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase at an alarmingly fast and early rate this year.
1,000 students from same Virginia school call out sick with flu - as health officials urge Americans to get their shots
Roughly 1,000 students at a large high school in Virginia have called out sick with 'flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms' last week, as doctors in the US are urging people across the country to get their flu jabs. Stafford Senior High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, made the announcement on Facebook on...
A Tridemic Is Possible as COVID, Flu, and RSV Surge — Here's How to Stay Safe
In 2021, the US experienced a "twindemic" as a fall COVID-19 surge overlapped with flu season. This year, experts are worried about the possibility of something even more concerning: a "tridemic" or "tripledemic" created by simultaneous surges of COVID, the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus causing cold symptoms that can become severe in young children and immunocompromised people. The flu is always common this time of year, and fall COVID-19 spikes are becoming common, but the nationwide surge in RSV may have caught some of us by surprise.
Can Getting The Flu Shot Give You The Flu?
Some people are afraid to get their annual flu shot because they think the vaccine will end up giving them the flu.
Flu hospitalizations hit decade high amid early viral surge
The U.S. is seeing the highest flu hospitalization rates in a decade for this time of year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, with people ages 65 and up hit the hardest, followed by young children. The rise comes as other respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus,...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
KAAL-TV
CDC: Flu vaccine uptake low as RSV, influenza continue to spread
(ABC News) – Flu vaccine uptake is lower this year compared to last year even as the U.S. experiences a resurgence of respiratory viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. About 18.7 million flu vaccine doses have been administered to adults in pharmacies as of the...
