FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Jack Eichel basks in boos, scores hat trick for 1st win in Buffalo in 22 months
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jack Eichel embraced his villainous return to the city where his NHL career began by scoring a hat trick, and the league-leading Golden Knights won their ninth game in a row Thursday night, 7-4 against the skidding Sabres, who dropped to .500 with their fourth consecutive loss. The victory was Eichel’s […]
ESPN
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
ESPN
Hischier's overtime goal lifts Devils past Senators 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 4:27 of overtime and lifted New Jersey past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night, extending the Devils' winning streak to eight games. Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar also scored for...
Yardbarker
Devils beat Sens in OT to run win streak to 8
Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal with 33 seconds left in overtime as the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators Thursday night in Newark, N.J. The Devils are on their first eight-game winning streak since Feb. 6-22,...
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
Fichaud Fond of Fisherman Jersey
Eric Fichaud has fond memories of the Islanders Fisherman jersey and is happy to see it revived as a Reverse Retro. For Eric Fichaud, the Fisherman jersey holds special meaning. The former Islanders netminder and the jersey both came into the league in the 1995-96 season, so Fichaud associates the jersey with his best early memories in the NHL.
Sporting News
NHL head coaching hot seat: Seven NHL coaches who could be at risk of losing their jobs
The 2022-23 NHL season has been in full swing for about a month now, and we are starting to get an idea of which teams are pretenders and who are contenders. As clubs struggle out of the gate it bodes the question — which coaches are on the hot seat?
ESPN
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks. The Minnesota forward — who received a match penalty and $5,000 fine for roughing Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty during the second period Tuesday night — scored two power-play goals as the Wild continued their dominance over the Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
ESPN
Blues top Sharks to snap 8-game skid, longest in team annals
ST. LOUIS -- — Calle Rosen had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues ended their eight-game losing streak — the longest in franchise history — with a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Rosen’s first goal of the season...
FOX Sports
Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
ESPN
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
NHL
Senators to retire Chris Neil's number 25
"Chris Neil was and is everything that you would want an Ottawa Senator to be," said Ottawa Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc. "While his success on the ice made him one of this franchise's most valued players - his work in the community, both as a player and following his career, have created a unique legacy. His impact on this city is a model for players across the National Hockey League."
NHL
Coach's Challenge: VGK @ BUF - 16:50 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Vegas. Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas' Nicolas Hague preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
Yardbarker
A pair of streaks meet when surging Devils face Senators
The New Jersey Devils did plenty of things wrong Tuesday and captain Nico Hischier acknowledged the flawed performance. Yet things are going so well for the Devils that the sub-par start did not prevent the Devils from winning. The hottest team in the Eastern Conference seeks an eighth consecutive victory Thursday night when it hosts the struggling Ottawa Senators at Newark, N.J.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles hosts Chicago, looks to continue home win streak
Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (7-6-1, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Blackhawks. Los Angeles is 7-6-1 overall and 4-3-0 in home games....
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will make his 2022-23 regular season debut for the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday as the team hosts the Edmonton Oilers. The 22-year-old is forced into action after Frederik Andersen tweaked something (lower-body) at Tuesday's practice and Antti Raanta started last night for the team in Florida.
