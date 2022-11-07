ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Are Minnesota Vikings legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

The Minnesota Vikings have the second-best record in football. Few would say they are the second-best team. At 7-1, the Vikes have an enormous 4.5-game lead in the NFC North and a 1.5-game lead for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But is their record misleading?. Minnesota in Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1

There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
GEORGIA STATE
Steelers hope Watt's return provides a spark as Saints visit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch. Not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Does No. 2 Ohio State have a flaw in the offense?

Prior to Ohio State’s trip to Happy Valley in mid-October, head coach Ryan Day was asked about the state of his team’s rushing attack following an underwhelming output in the blowout win over Iowa. The Buckeyes were held to 66 yards on 30 attempts by a Hawkeyes defense...
COLUMBUS, OH
Temple hosts No. 16 Villanova after Dunn's 29-point game

Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at Temple Owls (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Damian Dunn scored 29 points in Temple's 76-73 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks. Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
DALLAS, TX
NFC East rivals set for Monday night meeting in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON (4-5) at PHILADELPHIA (8-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 4-4-1; Philadelphia 5-3. LAST MEETING: Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-8 on Sept. 25, 2022, in Washington. LAST WEEK: Commanders lost to Vikings, 20-17. Eagles beat Houston 29-17 on Thursday, Nov. 3. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game

This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 Divisional Round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
GREEN BAY, WI
Why Michigan and Ohio State are rooting for chaos

Ohio State and Michigan share one of the best rivalries in sports, an intense and tribal spat, made even more fascinating by the complexities of college football and the vagaries of its conference structure. It’s a heavy feud. This year, like in many others, it’s complicated. Consider this:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Raiders to place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, per ESPN. Both players are expected to miss at least four games. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring issue throughout the season, as well as multiple injuries over the past two years. He has missed eight of the team's past 14 regular-season games, dating back to last year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

