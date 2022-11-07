ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

FHU students meet those who walked their same path

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university brought current students and alumni together for homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University continued their annual homecoming activities with ALUMination Day. It gave their students the chance to interact with alumni who have successfully entered into their field of choice. “And so it is something that...
JMCSS event gets families involved with education

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is getting families involved by hosting a Lunch and Learn event. Thursday, the parents of all high school students in the Jackson-Madison County area had the opportunity to learn about their children’s education while receiving a free lunch. Dr. Shalonda Franklin...
Veterans to get free donuts on Nov. 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans are getting a salute, and a free donut, from a national coffee and donut chain. Dunkin’ says that all retired and active military can get a free donut of their choice on November 11. They say the limit will be one per guest, but...
Girl Scouts share their thanks to veterans

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts are honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Wednesday, Girl Scout Troop 40037 in Alamo delivered “thank you” cards they decorated to the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt. They made more than 100 cards to give out as a sign of their...
October 2022 Hub City Hero gets her spotlight

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new hero has been named in the Hub City, and her name is Elvia Trejo!. Trejo is a radio personality at La Poderosa 105.3 FM WTJK. She was raised in southern Louisiana, according to a news release from the City of Jackson. The release says...
St. Mary’s students celebrate those who served ahead of Veterans Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students raised their voices in honor of those who served our country. “Today we are celebrating our veterans,” said Joann Wormer, Principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School. “We are very thankful for all that they have done for us. The children get very excited to do this each year and we wanted to show a way to thank them.”
First ever Merch Day set to help West Tennessee musicians

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hidden Tracks is excited to announce the first annual Merch Day on November 10. Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee, gave some details on the event. “Merch Day is a new event that we’re putting on from Jackson: Hidden Tracks. That is a...
Local program returns to provide homeless men with temporary shelter

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, local organizations are taking action to give those in need a warm place to sleep. “They are passionate about this. It is a good thing. It is a good thing for the city,” said Lavon Kelly, homeless coordinator for Area Relief Ministries.
police1.com

Woman arrested after pretending to be kidnapped for TikTok video

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Monday, Nov. 7, when a family got a string of jarring texts and calls. A 37-year-old woman had been kidnapped, she said, and was in danger. After an investigation by the Jackson Police Department, officers found the woman at home in Tennessee — and she told them it was all a hoax, police said in a news release.
Local animal shelter spotlights adoptions for senior pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Senior Pet Adoption Month, a local animal rescue shares why having a “seasoned” best friend might be the best addition to your family. Getting animals adopted is a tough task, but adding years to the pet’s age up for adoption makes it even more challenging.
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
New pizza place opens in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
Deer in rut pose danger to motorists

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s officially that time of year. Deer are entering the rut and are on the move more than any other time of the year. This can spell trouble for motor vehicles. “When the rut happens, the bucks are actively seeking the does. So they’re...
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
Mrs. Dorothy F. Wood

Mrs. Dorothy F. Wood was born on July 10, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 5, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
We hit 80° Tuesday in Jackson, 20s Coming this Weekend!

The weather was about as nice as it gets in November across West Tennessee for Election Day! Pleasant weather will continue until Friday when a major cold front will move through the Mid South. Highs will only reach the 40s this weekend and lows will tumble into the 20s each night! Catch the latest details on the cold and I will let you know when the next round of showers will be returning and the chances that some snow flurries may try to show up all below.
