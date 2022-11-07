Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
FHU students meet those who walked their same path
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local university brought current students and alumni together for homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University continued their annual homecoming activities with ALUMination Day. It gave their students the chance to interact with alumni who have successfully entered into their field of choice. “And so it is something that...
WBBJ
JMCSS event gets families involved with education
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is getting families involved by hosting a Lunch and Learn event. Thursday, the parents of all high school students in the Jackson-Madison County area had the opportunity to learn about their children’s education while receiving a free lunch. Dr. Shalonda Franklin...
WBBJ
Veterans to get free donuts on Nov. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans are getting a salute, and a free donut, from a national coffee and donut chain. Dunkin’ says that all retired and active military can get a free donut of their choice on November 11. They say the limit will be one per guest, but...
WBBJ
Girl Scouts share their thanks to veterans
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts are honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Wednesday, Girl Scout Troop 40037 in Alamo delivered “thank you” cards they decorated to the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt. They made more than 100 cards to give out as a sign of their...
WBBJ
October 2022 Hub City Hero gets her spotlight
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new hero has been named in the Hub City, and her name is Elvia Trejo!. Trejo is a radio personality at La Poderosa 105.3 FM WTJK. She was raised in southern Louisiana, according to a news release from the City of Jackson. The release says...
WBBJ
St. Mary’s students celebrate those who served ahead of Veterans Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students raised their voices in honor of those who served our country. “Today we are celebrating our veterans,” said Joann Wormer, Principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School. “We are very thankful for all that they have done for us. The children get very excited to do this each year and we wanted to show a way to thank them.”
thunderboltradio.com
Union City and Obion County School System’s Dealing With Return of Influenza
While several area school systems have been hit by high flu numbers, the Obion County and Union City School Systems has fared well so far. Obion County Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News about the status of their absentee numbers.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said they are fortunate that...
WBBJ
First ever Merch Day set to help West Tennessee musicians
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hidden Tracks is excited to announce the first annual Merch Day on November 10. Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee, gave some details on the event. “Merch Day is a new event that we’re putting on from Jackson: Hidden Tracks. That is a...
WBBJ
Local program returns to provide homeless men with temporary shelter
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, local organizations are taking action to give those in need a warm place to sleep. “They are passionate about this. It is a good thing. It is a good thing for the city,” said Lavon Kelly, homeless coordinator for Area Relief Ministries.
police1.com
Woman arrested after pretending to be kidnapped for TikTok video
JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Monday, Nov. 7, when a family got a string of jarring texts and calls. A 37-year-old woman had been kidnapped, she said, and was in danger. After an investigation by the Jackson Police Department, officers found the woman at home in Tennessee — and she told them it was all a hoax, police said in a news release.
WBBJ
Local animal shelter spotlights adoptions for senior pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Senior Pet Adoption Month, a local animal rescue shares why having a “seasoned” best friend might be the best addition to your family. Getting animals adopted is a tough task, but adding years to the pet’s age up for adoption makes it even more challenging.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
WBBJ
JTA launches annual food drive, free rides for canned food donations
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is giving back to the community. And to do that, they are asking for canned food donations. Wednesday and Thursday, those that ride the bus can donate their cans and receive a free ride. If you don’t ride the bus and would...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WSMV
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
WBBJ
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
WBBJ
Deer in rut pose danger to motorists
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s officially that time of year. Deer are entering the rut and are on the move more than any other time of the year. This can spell trouble for motor vehicles. “When the rut happens, the bucks are actively seeking the does. So they’re...
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
WBBJ
Mrs. Dorothy F. Wood
Mrs. Dorothy F. Wood was born on July 10, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 5, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
We hit 80° Tuesday in Jackson, 20s Coming this Weekend!
The weather was about as nice as it gets in November across West Tennessee for Election Day! Pleasant weather will continue until Friday when a major cold front will move through the Mid South. Highs will only reach the 40s this weekend and lows will tumble into the 20s each night! Catch the latest details on the cold and I will let you know when the next round of showers will be returning and the chances that some snow flurries may try to show up all below.
Comments / 1