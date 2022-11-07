Season one of Warzone 2 will include a third-person playlist to give players a new perspective on the battle royale. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Infinity Ward put a new focus on playing the first-person shooter in a different way. This was introduced through third-person perspectives, which were added to the game upon its release. Players could play MW2 in third-person and spectate players from a different angle through the helmet camera. This third-person push by Infinity Ward has now expanded to Warzone 2.

1 DAY AGO