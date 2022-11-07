ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

How to get Neymar, Pogba, and Messi in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty’s growing partnership library is continuing to expand in Modern Warfare 2. But this time, it’s not the killer from the Scream franchise, it’s literally some of the biggest star athletes in the entire world. Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi are all coming...
dotesports.com

Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)

As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.
dotesports.com

YamatoCannon reportedly out at Fnatic after 2 seasons with LEC team

Fnatic’s head League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly moving on from the organization after two seasons. Fnatic is set to promote and sign replacement coaches at both the LEC and ERL levels for the 2023 season, leaving YamatoCannon on the market, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
dotesports.com

The prodigal son returns: Here’s everything Rekkles has accomplished since leaving Fnatic

It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve seen European League of Legends superstar Martin “Rekkles” Larssen wearing the orange and black, but after two long years away from home, the 26-year-old is reportedly returning to the LEC as Fnatic’s starting AD carry⁠—but there have been many changes since he’s been gone.
dotesports.com

How to view your My Warzone Legacy stats video

With Warzone 2 on the horizon, Call of Duty fans are queueing up for their final matches. Considering Warzone has been around for more than two years now, veterans have gone through many adventures—most of which could already be forgotten. To mark the end of a journey and celebrate...
dotesports.com

IEM Rio Major 2022 quarterfinal matchups set

The playoff stage of the IEM Rio Major is on the horizon and the teams battling it out for the $500,000 prize have solidified their spot in the final matches of the tournament. Several heavy hitters have been eliminated, but the strongest in Rio have made their mark. There’s no...
dotesports.com

How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2

The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
dotesports.com

IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?

All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
dotesports.com

Warzone 2 will have loadout drops after all, but they’re earned in 3 unique ways

Take a deep breath, loadout warriors: Loadout drops are going to be in Warzone 2 after all, Activision announced today. Warzone 2 is set to launch next week and the company revealed a slew of new information about the game and all of the content coming to season 01, including the reneging on a change that was made from the original game when it was played at CoD Next in September.
dotesports.com

These are Sweetdreams’ Apex Legends settings and keybinds

When it comes to pro players in Apex Legends, few are as successful as NRG’s sweetdreams. Sweet has built up a reputation for being one of the best IGLs in the game, but a close second to his reputation as a shot-caller is his reputation as a mechanically-skilled fragger at the same time.
dotesports.com

Crownie locks LEC return with starting spot for Team BDS in 2023 after promotion

The League of Legends 2022 World Championship just finished a few days ago, yet the LEC teams all seem ready for the upcoming season. Despite the free agency period still being two weeks away, most organizations have already reached several verbal agreements with the players. Team BDS has been making...
dotesports.com

Third-person playlists coming to Warzone 2

Season one of Warzone 2 will include a third-person playlist to give players a new perspective on the battle royale. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Infinity Ward put a new focus on playing the first-person shooter in a different way. This was introduced through third-person perspectives, which were added to the game upon its release. Players could play MW2 in third-person and spectate players from a different angle through the helmet camera. This third-person push by Infinity Ward has now expanded to Warzone 2.
dotesports.com

In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven

After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
dotesports.com

How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends

Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
dotesports.com

Nemesis breaks down his top 3 teams for LEC 2023

The offseason in League of Legends still hasn’t officially started, but it’s already drama-ridden chaos. Despite all of this, we have heard rumors of what LEC rosters look like. During his recent stream, Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek broke down his top three LEC teams based on their current state.
dotesports.com

Live LCK 2023 roster tracker

The League of Legends competitive season is coming to an end after more than 10 months of action. South Korea has returned to the top of the world, with DRX taking the 2022 World Championship in what was one of the greatest Cinderella stories in esports history. For the other...

