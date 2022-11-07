Read full article on original website
How to get Neymar, Pogba, and Messi in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Call of Duty’s growing partnership library is continuing to expand in Modern Warfare 2. But this time, it’s not the killer from the Scream franchise, it’s literally some of the biggest star athletes in the entire world. Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi are all coming...
Mastery, mindset, LAN skill: FNCS Invitational casters run ruler over keys to victory at 2022 event
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is the official name for the competitive side of the game, hosting yearly competitions to put each region’s best players against one another. Now, after three years of remote matches, Epic Games is preparing to host the first in-person event since the pandemic. The...
What are Battle Token tier skips in MW2 and Warzone 2 and how are they earned?
Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place. With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern...
Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)
As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.
YamatoCannon reportedly out at Fnatic after 2 seasons with LEC team
Fnatic’s head League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly moving on from the organization after two seasons. Fnatic is set to promote and sign replacement coaches at both the LEC and ERL levels for the 2023 season, leaving YamatoCannon on the market, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
The prodigal son returns: Here’s everything Rekkles has accomplished since leaving Fnatic
It feels like it’s been ages since we’ve seen European League of Legends superstar Martin “Rekkles” Larssen wearing the orange and black, but after two long years away from home, the 26-year-old is reportedly returning to the LEC as Fnatic’s starting AD carry—but there have been many changes since he’s been gone.
How to view your My Warzone Legacy stats video
With Warzone 2 on the horizon, Call of Duty fans are queueing up for their final matches. Considering Warzone has been around for more than two years now, veterans have gone through many adventures—most of which could already be forgotten. To mark the end of a journey and celebrate...
Potential rising: Riot replaces LCS Academy and Proving Grounds with new NA Challengers League for 2023
For many years, the North American League of Legends scene has stuck with the same path for aspiring pro players to take from getting discovered in solo queue and trying out for amateur teams, all the way to finally making their debut for a major esports organization—which has, historically, been a rare occasion until recent years.
IEM Rio Major 2022 quarterfinal matchups set
The playoff stage of the IEM Rio Major is on the horizon and the teams battling it out for the $500,000 prize have solidified their spot in the final matches of the tournament. Several heavy hitters have been eliminated, but the strongest in Rio have made their mark. There’s no...
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
Riot Games to take over League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia from next year
After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023. Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
Warzone 2 will have loadout drops after all, but they’re earned in 3 unique ways
Take a deep breath, loadout warriors: Loadout drops are going to be in Warzone 2 after all, Activision announced today. Warzone 2 is set to launch next week and the company revealed a slew of new information about the game and all of the content coming to season 01, including the reneging on a change that was made from the original game when it was played at CoD Next in September.
These are Sweetdreams’ Apex Legends settings and keybinds
When it comes to pro players in Apex Legends, few are as successful as NRG’s sweetdreams. Sweet has built up a reputation for being one of the best IGLs in the game, but a close second to his reputation as a shot-caller is his reputation as a mechanically-skilled fragger at the same time.
Crownie locks LEC return with starting spot for Team BDS in 2023 after promotion
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship just finished a few days ago, yet the LEC teams all seem ready for the upcoming season. Despite the free agency period still being two weeks away, most organizations have already reached several verbal agreements with the players. Team BDS has been making...
Third-person playlists coming to Warzone 2
Season one of Warzone 2 will include a third-person playlist to give players a new perspective on the battle royale. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Infinity Ward put a new focus on playing the first-person shooter in a different way. This was introduced through third-person perspectives, which were added to the game upon its release. Players could play MW2 in third-person and spectate players from a different angle through the helmet camera. This third-person push by Infinity Ward has now expanded to Warzone 2.
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
Nemesis breaks down his top 3 teams for LEC 2023
The offseason in League of Legends still hasn’t officially started, but it’s already drama-ridden chaos. Despite all of this, we have heard rumors of what LEC rosters look like. During his recent stream, Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek broke down his top three LEC teams based on their current state.
Live LCK 2023 roster tracker
The League of Legends competitive season is coming to an end after more than 10 months of action. South Korea has returned to the top of the world, with DRX taking the 2022 World Championship in what was one of the greatest Cinderella stories in esports history. For the other...
