Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Yankees Reportedly Make Decision On Anthony Rizzo
It was announced on Monday that Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has declined his player option for the 2023 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on the team's plans for Rizzo. Heyman is reporting that Rizzo is expected to receive a $19.65 million qualifying offer from...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Twins tease Nov. 18 reveal of new logo, uniforms
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins' previously announced branding reboot will be revealed later this month, per a teaser on the team's Twitter account."On Nov. 18, the next chapter begins now," star Byron Buxton said in the video, which also features glimpses of new uniforms.The reveal of the new branding will happen at the Mall of America Rotunda at 11:30 a.m.Per team reporter Do-Hyoung Park, the planned "brand refresh" will feature new fonts, logos and uniforms. Target Field will also receive a larger video screen and other upgrades.The Twins are surely hoping new threads will excite a fanbase whose morale is middling at best. The team is coming off one of its most disappointing seasons, going 78-84 and missing the playoffs after hopes were high for a run. On top of that, Carlos Correa, last offseason's star singing, opted out of his contract earlier this week and will enter free agency.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Corey Kluber had reportedly appeared as a potential target on the Chicago Cubs free agent radar.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Report: SF Giants are "going after some big boys" in free agency
One report further confirmed that folks within the industry expect the SF Giants to be big spenders this offseason.
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury 'Not Major' - Could Miss Vikings Game
Josh Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings is in jeopardy. And that, depending on one's perspective, is kinda "major.''
Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023
The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions. Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season. Jim Adduci has been named assistant hitting coach, game planning, while Alex Smith has been named...
Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays,...
Report: Contreras Declines Qualifying Offer
Willson Contreras declared free agency on Nov. 6, but the Chicago Cubs extended him a qualifying offer in the hopes of maximizing his value.
Cardinals acquire infielder Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with six homers...
