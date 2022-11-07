MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins' previously announced branding reboot will be revealed later this month, per a teaser on the team's Twitter account."On Nov. 18, the next chapter begins now," star Byron Buxton said in the video, which also features glimpses of new uniforms.The reveal of the new branding will happen at the Mall of America Rotunda at 11:30 a.m.Per team reporter Do-Hyoung Park, the planned "brand refresh" will feature new fonts, logos and uniforms. Target Field will also receive a larger video screen and other upgrades.The Twins are surely hoping new threads will excite a fanbase whose morale is middling at best. The team is coming off one of its most disappointing seasons, going 78-84 and missing the playoffs after hopes were high for a run. On top of that, Carlos Correa, last offseason's star singing, opted out of his contract earlier this week and will enter free agency.

