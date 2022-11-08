16-year-old shot near southeast Houston community center, HPD says

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after shots were fired near a southeast Houston park community center on Monday.

Houston police said their Southeast Station officers were called to the 5100 block of Selinsky Road, which is just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at about 4:11 p.m.

Police didn't provide a lot of information other than that the boy is in critical condition.

HPD tweeted a photo of police crime scene tape blocking off an outdoor basketball court and the Crestmont Park Community Center.

Police made no mention of arrests or outstanding suspects in the case.