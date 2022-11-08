ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

16-year-old shot near southeast Houston community center, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after shots were fired near a southeast Houston park community center on Monday.

Houston police said their Southeast Station officers were called to the 5100 block of Selinsky Road, which is just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, at about 4:11 p.m.

Police didn't provide a lot of information other than that the boy is in critical condition.

HPD tweeted a photo of police crime scene tape blocking off an outdoor basketball court and the Crestmont Park Community Center.

Police made no mention of arrests or outstanding suspects in the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Men attempt to steal snake at gunpoint in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are seeking two men accused of trying to steal a snake during an attempted armed robbery in southeast Houston. The complainant told police that she arranged to meet with a woman who said she was interested in purchasing her snake. They agreed to meet Sunday, Oct. 2 in a parking lot at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect in deadly Club Onyx shooting arrested in Arizona

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a security guard at a west Houston night club a couple of months ago was arrested in Arizona. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix last Saturday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested and charged with the murder of DeLaunte Maxie, 32, back on Sept. 15. But he was out on bond when he was arrested again in Arizona two months later.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County authorities investigating deadly double shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly double shooting on Tuesday night. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 255 Assay Street. When authorities arrived, they found a man and woman dead on the scene. No other details have been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HPD pursuit ends with rollover in east Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) For drivers with expired registration – RENEW!. Overnight Monday morning at 3:40 a.m., Houston Police pursued a driver in east Houston. A driver in an SUV crashed and rolled into a ditch according to preliminary information. Two men were inside of that vehicle while in pursuit. One...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy