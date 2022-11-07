Read full article on original website
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction
Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 3pm Venue Vitality Stadium Last season n/a. Referee Craig Pawson This season G7 Y31 R0 4.43 cards/game. Subs from Dennis,Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Stacey, Lowe, Stanislas, Zemura, Dembélé, Pearson, Hill, Anthony. Doubtful Zemura (knock) Injured Brooks (thigh, 26 Dec), Kelly (ankle, 26 Dec), Neto (thigh, 26 Dec) Suspended...
Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea
Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City. Also, Ortega was sensational and...
TEAM NEWS: Sessegnon out, but Richarlison & Kulusevski available for Spurs vs. Leeds
It’s wild to think about, but Tottenham Hotspur have only one match between now and Boxing Day, and that’s tomorrow at home to Leeds United. Spurs are coming through a period of intense pressure and wall-to-wall matches that has left them banged up both physically and mentally, but they can still put themselves in a very favorable position for the back half of the season with a win.
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
Beard Report: “I Don’t Think We Deserved To Lose On Sunday”
Another weekend loss for the Liverpool Women sees Matt Beard a little reflective in his column again. It was a rough one, losing after a questionable penalty awarded to Aston Villa and scored by Rachel Daly. The Red Women have the skill, and the know how, to win games, so it’s unfortunate to see them on this run of losses in the league. Another disappointing Sunday, when they deserved so much more.
Carabao Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 Newport County
Leicester City overcame a stubborn Newport County side by a score of 3-0 at the King Power, ensuring their progress in the Carabao Cup. James Justin gave the Foxes the edge at the break with a brilliant, curling effort off the inside of the far post. Jamie Vardy bagged a brace in the second period, scoring two vintage Jamie Vardy goals. Unfortunately, Justin took a boot to the knee and had to be stretchered off the pitch, marring an otherwise-delightful performance.
Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries
Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad
England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets
A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea FC
3 Up - Stefan Ortega Moreno - Man City have the backup goalkeeper spot sorted. Ortega was rock solid in net against Chelsea. The German made several vital saves, including stopping 2 close-range 1-v-1 chances from youngster Lewis Hall. Stefan faced quality chances throughout the match and dispatched them all with calm confidence.
Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp
Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
High-flying Newcastle United host Chelsea on Saturday in what will be the last game for both clubs before the six-week break for the World Cup begins. Newcastle have rattled off six wins in seven in the league, thanks in part to a rather favorable schedule, but they’ve tasted defeat just once all season so far, back in late August. Chelsea meanwhile have tasted defeat three times just in our last four games in all competitions.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United Preview: The end for now
After 21 matches in just over three months, Tottenham Hotspur has made it to the end of a wild start to the season. The schedule will not be substantially less busy after the World Cup, but no one would deny this break is needed, even if most of the key players will not find much rest never the next seven weeks.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 11
Are we all feeling better? Tottenham were knocked out of the EFL Cup two days ago. It’s time for Spurs to look forward to the Premier League now. Spurs were one of many London-based football clubs to exit the cup this week. Now, only one club remains. Welcome to...
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher named to England squad for 2022 World Cup
Chelsea had three players representing England in the last major international tournament, when a team featuring Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell finished runners-up at Euro 2020/1. Unfortunately, both James and Chilwell are injured at the moment, otherwise Chelsea would’ve surely had five players in the squad this time...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 3-2 Penalty Shootout Win over Derby
We love a penalty shootout out, don’t we. Liverpool move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after winning their third shootout in just over eight months, this time turning over League One’s Derby County 3-2 after a scoreless draw in regulation time. The customary Kelleher heroics took place, of course, but there was much more to say about a match that on paper may look like not much.
How do Sunderland deal with our recent off-the-field issues?
Saturday’s defeat was the strongest candidate for Sunderland’s worst performance of the season so far. Tony Mowbray’s ambitious changes in personnel looked exciting on paper - but certainly did not work when put into action. The midfield of Dan Neil and Abdoullah Ba looked rather hopeless and...
