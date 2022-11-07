ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
bellevuedowntown.com

City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design

City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design. At 1.5 miles long, the Grand Connection today links people and places through the heart of Bellevue. It builds on a vision and existing City policy to create an active “pedestrian corridor” brought to life over time with major public and private investments. The current vision also includes a crossing of I-405, connecting through Wilburton to Eastrail.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Seattle International Auto Show kicks off Thursday

SEATTLE — The 2022 Seattle International Auto Show is rolling into town beginning Nov. 10 through Nov. 13. The show features more than 300 of the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, exotic cars and more. Some ultra-high-end vehicles from Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce will be on display at the show as well.
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Operating the crane

Community partners hosting the effort to name the tower crane on Queen Anne Avenue have reviewed all the suggestions sent to us from the public. Now, residents are asked to vote on their favorite of the following names:. Calvin, after a longtime Queen Anne mailman who is retiring. Kirby. Cranium.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Disneyland

If you're looking to explore the diverse landscapes of California, then this road trip from Seattle to Disneyland has your wishes covered. See the natural wonders of the west coast, from glacier-capped volcanoes to towering ancient trees as you make your way to the happiest place on earth!. The 1,300-mile...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle

If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy