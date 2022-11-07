ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis's disagreement that such funding in the context of workers' compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff

Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
WINONA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group

Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

AG Fitch Secures Over $175,000 For Mississippians Affected by the Experian and T-Mobile Data Breaches Experian and T-Mobile Agree to Improve Data Protection Practices

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today that Mississippi, along with a coalition of other Attorneys General, has obtained two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Types of Workers’ Comp Benefits One Can Receive in Charlotte, NC

This Charlotte Workers’ Comp Attorney Can Help if You Were Hurt on The Job. Unfortunately, more employees than we can count are hurt across North Carolina daily in work-related accidents, and there are many ways an employee can become hurt on the job. No matter how safe your job...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAPT

Cyberattack against Mississippi secretary of state's website under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. — An investigation is underway after an Election Day cyberattack against the Mississippi secretary of state's website. "At this time, we do not have confirmation as to where the (Distributed Denial of Service) activity originated and more evidence would be required to attribute to any person or group," Secretary of State Michael Watson said in a Wednesday statement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico education reform: why not just “do” Mississippi?

At Rio Grande Foundation we have closely followed Mississippi’s recent education success. As we noted we discuss in a blog post AND our podcast (to name two) Mississippi largely followed the plan put forth by former Gov. Susana Martinez which was NEVER implemented by New Mexico’s Democrat-controlled Legislature.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards

LOCKPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies announced Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
CBS 42

Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

WWA Looks at Reproductive Rights in a Post-Roe World

The Wake Women Attorneys held a panel discussion on September 8 to examine the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, decision overturning the almost five-decades-old precedent set in Roe v. Wade. Lisa Grafstein, Candidate for N.C. Senate District 13 Congresswoman Deborah Ross, NC Senator Wiley Nickel, NC State Senator...
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack

The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
