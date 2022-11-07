Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mageenews.com
AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Commons sold at auction to Texas-based investment group
Vicksburg Commons has a new owner. TCP Realty Services, LLC has officially purchased the more than 96,000-square-foot building at 4000 South Frontage Road and its nine acres of land. On Sept. 27, the former Vicksburg Commons owner, Blue Ridge Capital, an Atlanta-based company, put the property up for auction. Vice...
mageenews.com
AG Fitch Secures Over $175,000 For Mississippians Affected by the Experian and T-Mobile Data Breaches Experian and T-Mobile Agree to Improve Data Protection Practices
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today that Mississippi, along with a coalition of other Attorneys General, has obtained two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Types of Workers’ Comp Benefits One Can Receive in Charlotte, NC
This Charlotte Workers’ Comp Attorney Can Help if You Were Hurt on The Job. Unfortunately, more employees than we can count are hurt across North Carolina daily in work-related accidents, and there are many ways an employee can become hurt on the job. No matter how safe your job...
WTOK-TV
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
WLOX
Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination...
WAPT
Cyberattack against Mississippi secretary of state's website under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — An investigation is underway after an Election Day cyberattack against the Mississippi secretary of state's website. "At this time, we do not have confirmation as to where the (Distributed Denial of Service) activity originated and more evidence would be required to attribute to any person or group," Secretary of State Michael Watson said in a Wednesday statement.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico education reform: why not just “do” Mississippi?
At Rio Grande Foundation we have closely followed Mississippi’s recent education success. As we noted we discuss in a blog post AND our podcast (to name two) Mississippi largely followed the plan put forth by former Gov. Susana Martinez which was NEVER implemented by New Mexico’s Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards
LOCKPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., the companies announced Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north […]
Officials: Mississippi Secretary of State’s website targeted by cyberattack on election day
State and federal officials say a cyberattack was launched on election day against the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website. Secretary of State Mike Watson reported the attack on Tuesday. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public-facing side of our websites to be...
Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
WJTV.com
Man to be sentenced for defrauding Jackson area homeowners’ associations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022. The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson. He pled guilty to...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
WWA Looks at Reproductive Rights in a Post-Roe World
The Wake Women Attorneys held a panel discussion on September 8 to examine the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, decision overturning the almost five-decades-old precedent set in Roe v. Wade. Lisa Grafstein, Candidate for N.C. Senate District 13 Congresswoman Deborah Ross, NC Senator Wiley Nickel, NC State Senator...
Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack
The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
wtva.com
Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Comments / 0