FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Adam Langino: The Ability to Be Strategic
Joy. It’s not a word you often hear from personal injury attorneys when discussing their practices. But joy is a word that pops up often in conversations with Chapel Hill attorney Adam Langino. “If your lawyer takes joy in the practice of law, they’ll be a better advocate for...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Types of Workers’ Comp Benefits One Can Receive in Charlotte, NC
This Charlotte Workers’ Comp Attorney Can Help if You Were Hurt on The Job. Unfortunately, more employees than we can count are hurt across North Carolina daily in work-related accidents, and there are many ways an employee can become hurt on the job. No matter how safe your job...
country1037fm.com
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina
Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety
Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
CourtLogic Looks to Smooth Transition to AOC Odyssey Case Management System
The NC Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) announced plans for a new case management system called Odyssey Integrated Case Management System in August. “It’s part of the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s transformative eCourts initiative to take the state court system from paper to digital,” said Andrew T. Heath, NCAOC director, in a written statement.
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name
Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 10: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
Cast your lines: Trout being stocked for winter angling in North Carolina
More trout are coming to North Carolina waters for winter angling.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Wells Fargo, Truist at bottom of J.D. Power ranking on small-business banking satisfaction
CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. landed last among U.S. banks in J.D. Power’s recent study on small-business banking satisfaction. That study also labeled half of small businesses nationwide as financially unhealthy. Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. didn’t fare much better than Wells’ score of 631 points for small-business...
Jeff Jackson wins 14th District House Seat
The 14th covers Mecklenburg County's southern and western parts and most of Gaston County.
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
wunc.org
'Racist' flyers targeting Asian American voters are appearing in North Carolina, other states
One flyer showing up in mailboxes across North Carolina has a picture of President Biden and says the government wants to replace white and Asian workers with Black and Latinx workers. Sonya Patel is a physician who was raised and educated in the Triangle. Patel says she could not believe...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Charlotte, Statesville and Belmont; see which NC city claimed the $1M prize
North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.
