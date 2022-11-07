ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Adam Langino: The Ability to Be Strategic

Joy. It’s not a word you often hear from personal injury attorneys when discussing their practices. But joy is a word that pops up often in conversations with Chapel Hill attorney Adam Langino. “If your lawyer takes joy in the practice of law, they’ll be a better advocate for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Types of Workers’ Comp Benefits One Can Receive in Charlotte, NC

This Charlotte Workers’ Comp Attorney Can Help if You Were Hurt on The Job. Unfortunately, more employees than we can count are hurt across North Carolina daily in work-related accidents, and there are many ways an employee can become hurt on the job. No matter how safe your job...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina

Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

CourtLogic Looks to Smooth Transition to AOC Odyssey Case Management System

The NC Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) announced plans for a new case management system called Odyssey Integrated Case Management System in August. “It’s part of the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s transformative eCourts initiative to take the state court system from paper to digital,” said Andrew T. Heath, NCAOC director, in a written statement.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name

Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC

