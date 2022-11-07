Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
Herald & Review
Macon County incumbents reelected as Democrats maintain statehouse supermajorities
DECATUR — Macon County voters are sending all their incumbents back to the Illinois General Assembly, including two Democrats whose seats Republicans failed to flip. All but two of the county's state legislative races were uncontested. In the two true challenges, the Democratic incumbents came out on top – helping to maintain their party's supermajority status in both chambers.
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
WAND TV
A first for Central & Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – When the late evening was over Democrat Nikki Budzinski reached a new milestone. She became the first woman to ever represent central and southern Illinois in Congress. The victory by the Springfield resident was a pickup for Democrats as they tried to hold on to...
Herald & Review
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
wmay.com
Republicans Continue Success In Sangamon County Races
Republicans continue their dominance in Sangamon County races. GOP incumbents prevailed in two contested countywide races, as Treasurer Joe Aiello and Regional Superintendent of Schools Shannon Fehrholz both emerged victorious. And Republicans took eight out of ten contested county board seats, with Democrat Marc Ayers defeating incumbent Linda Fulgenzi in...
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Herald & Review
Decatur Public Schools in attendance on Veterans Day
DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be open and students will be in attendance on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. The schools utilize this day to teach lessons about and recognize veterans of foreign wars. The district observe the holiday day off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as part of Thanksgiving Break.
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Brady defeated in his bid to become Illinois Secretary of State
(25 News Now) - State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has conceded defeat in his race for Illinois Secretary of State. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias was elected to the post Tuesday night, replacing Jesse White, who’s retiring from the job he’s held since 1999. Giannoulias was Illinois’ youngest Treasurer from...
25newsnow.com
Familiar face wins race for Tazewell County State’s Attorney
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -There’s a new top prosecutor in Tazewell County for the first time in nearly three decades. Kevin E. Johnson has served in the office since former State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz announced he would be moving to a seat behind the bench in June.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
smilepolitely.com
Here are your 2022 election results (with updates)
As Election Day comes to a close, we will be updating you on important state and county races. It's important to note that results may take days, as mail in ballots will continue to be counted after today. We'll be sourcing the Champaign County Clerk's website, as well as local news outlets.
WAND TV
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Security expert questions election official’s claim of cyber-attack
URBANA – The Champaign County Clerk’s offices reported Tuesday that they seemed to be the victim of a cyberattack on Election Day. The attack, according to a media advisory, resulted in “connectivity issues and computer server performance.”. The advisory stated: “These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated...
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
Herald & Review
Former Decatur high school student sentenced for death threat
DECATUR — A former student who sent a Snapchat message saying “Eisenhower High School will die along with every staff member” was sentenced to 24 months probation on Wednesday. Casey N. Garner, now aged 21, had pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. She was also sentenced to 40...
Herald & Review
Student appears in court following stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School
MAROA — A 15-year-old female student of Maroa-Forsyth High School appeared before a Macon County Circuit Court judge Thursday on the allegation she stabbed and injured a female classmate. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Judge James Coryell ruled the teenage student not be detained and she was...
