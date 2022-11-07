Read full article on original website
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
Early voting has Tim O'Hare leading Deborah Peoples in race for Tarrant County judge
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to early voting results in Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 20,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. The winner will replace outgoing...
Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat
General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
Early voting results show Frazier leading in race for District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Community Impact staff) Frederick Frazier, former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate, is leading in the race for the Texas State Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the...
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
Dallas County reports 27.5% early voting turnout ahead of Nov. 8 general election
Dallas County had 391,328 voters, or 27.5% of those who are registered to vote, cast ballots during early voting for the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas County had 27.5% voter turnout during the 11-day early voting period, according to county election reports. Throughout early voting, which lasted...
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
Voter turnout in Collin County reaches 38% during early voting for Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with about 38% of registered voters in Collin County casting a ballot. (Courtesy Pexels) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Collin County for the Nov. 8 election was about 38%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 3, 265,367...
Voter turnout in Dallas County reaches nearly 28% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting for Dallas County ended Nov. 4 with 11,622 ballots cast by Coppell residents. (Courtesy Pexels) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Dallas County for the Nov. 8 election was about 28%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 391,328 voters cast...
Republican Kronda Thimesch leads in race for Texas House District 65
Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to Denton County early voting totals, Republican Kronda Thimesch is leading the race for the State House of Representatives District 65 with 59.51% of the votes to Democratic opponent Brittney Verdell’s 40.49%. Votes are still being counted.
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
Falconer leads race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican candidate Kevin Falconer has won the seat for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner. With 214 of 238 precincts reporting, Falconer collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8 general elections.
UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
McKinney residents lean toward approving liquor election, early results show
McKinney voters considered a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show McKinney voters are leaning toward passing a ballot proposition that would allow package liquor stores to open in the city. Results...
UPDATE: Latest results show Tim O'Hare maintaining lead over Deborah Peoples in Tarrant County judge race
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to the latest results released by Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 21,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. Votes are still being counted.
Eads holds early lead over Thomas in race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County Judge Andy Eads is leading against challenger Fabian Thomas as early voting numbers rolled in on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59% of early votes. Polls...
UPDATE: Incumbent Andy Eads leads race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County Judge Andy Eads is leading against challenger Fabian Thomas on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59.41% of early votes. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and not...
McKinney's Frederick Frazier wins race for Texas House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier has secured the Texas State Representative District 61 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Frazier collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King. According to unofficial...
Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins leads after early voting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
