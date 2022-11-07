Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.

8 DAYS AGO