Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Related
This former Utah Jazz point guard has been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Deadspin
The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5
Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Blowing Game Against LA Clippers
The LA Clippers had an incredibly improbable win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. It seemed like the Cavs had everything completely wrapped up when they led 112-100 with 4:37 left. Then, the unexpected happened and the LA Clippers went on a 19-1 run to win the game. It...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Kelly Olynyk
The will to win can be an amazing thing in the NBA. Of course, talent matters. In any competition, being at a significant talent disadvantage is likely to lead to a loss. On the other hand, a competition between two comparable talents often boils down to one question: who wants it more?
Richard Jefferson implies Lauri Markkanen’s time with Cavs is catalyst for current success with Jazz
Former Cleveland Cavaliers wing Richard Jefferson gave the Cavs some credit for Lauri Markkanen’s impressive season so far with the Utah Jazz. Markkanen, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Cavs, was traded to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell deal this past offseason. However, Jefferson gave the Cavs and J.B. Bickerstaff credit for building up Markkanen’s confidence.
ESPN
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Call the Utah Jazz a fluke at your own peril
The Utah Jazz are good. Very good. Expectation-shattering good. Mind-bogglingly good. So good that if you’re one of the four people who actually believed this team would be good at the start of the season, you probably also just won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot. You’re that rare; you also might be a genius.
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Defensive line recruit Stanley Raass flips his commitment from BYU to Utah
The former Skyridge High standout played his final high school season in Hawaii.
Jordan Clarkson’s perfect prediction after Jazz pocket another win
It has been almost a month since the season began and yet the Utah Jazz still continue to surprise people with just how well they’ve played to begin the year. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Jazz were expected to bottom out in pursuit of Victor Wembanyama, but Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen have other ideas, as they continue to set the NBA on fire with one solid performance after another.
Deadspin
Who will be stepping into the limelight this NBA season?
When a new wave of players becomes NBA relevant, it usually happens over time, never all at once. It’s a gradual increase in relevance, sometimes under the radar, because it’s guys who reach their potential in small markets and losing situations. When a lottery pick hits early and fast, like Paolo Banchero, we know about it in real-time because our expectations are being met in their expected timeline. But it’s harder to remember precisely when guys like Alex Caruso, Maxi Kleber, Jerami Grant, and Tobias Harris started to click.
ESPN
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington
Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
Pair of Cougars make their star turns for BYU
One very familiar face (Puka Nacua) and one less known (Hinckley Ropati) made big impact Saturday night for the BYU Cougars against the Boise State Broncos
What is Utah’s plan for backup quarterback Nate Johnson? Will Utes burn his redshirt?
Johnson had an eight-yard TD sprint at the end of the first quarter; then had a nine-yard TD sprint in the second quarter, in the Utah Utes’ victory over Arizona Wildcats
ESPN
Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS -- — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant's 27-point performance, and...
Deadspin
Brett Favre’s tangled web of allegedly diverting federal welfare funds just got messier
As if Brett Favre’s blunders in (allegedly) diverting $5 million of Mississippi’s federal welfare money to build a new volleyball facility at Southern Miss wasn’t crazy enough, two concussion drug companies he backed that are also entangled in the scandal overstated the known effectiveness of their drugs to raise money, according to an ESPN report.
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made. Jenifer Loving, 22, stood in line with her infant son, Mateo, for more than an hour before doors opened to fans. She said Takeoff’s death was heartbreaking because he was so young.
Comments / 0