It has been almost a month since the season began and yet the Utah Jazz still continue to surprise people with just how well they’ve played to begin the year. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Jazz were expected to bottom out in pursuit of Victor Wembanyama, but Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen have other ideas, as they continue to set the NBA on fire with one solid performance after another.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO