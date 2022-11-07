ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadspin

The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5

Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson implies Lauri Markkanen’s time with Cavs is catalyst for current success with Jazz

Former Cleveland Cavaliers wing Richard Jefferson gave the Cavs some credit for Lauri Markkanen’s impressive season so far with the Utah Jazz. Markkanen, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Cavs, was traded to Utah in the Donovan Mitchell deal this past offseason. However, Jefferson gave the Cavs and J.B. Bickerstaff credit for building up Markkanen’s confidence.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss. Anfernee Simons scored...
PORTLAND, OR
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Call the Utah Jazz a fluke at your own peril

The Utah Jazz are good. Very good. Expectation-shattering good. Mind-bogglingly good. So good that if you’re one of the four people who actually believed this team would be good at the start of the season, you probably also just won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot. You’re that rare; you also might be a genius.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson’s perfect prediction after Jazz pocket another win

It has been almost a month since the season began and yet the Utah Jazz still continue to surprise people with just how well they’ve played to begin the year. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Jazz were expected to bottom out in pursuit of Victor Wembanyama, but Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen have other ideas, as they continue to set the NBA on fire with one solid performance after another.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadspin

Who will be stepping into the limelight this NBA season?

When a new wave of players becomes NBA relevant, it usually happens over time, never all at once. It’s a gradual increase in relevance, sometimes under the radar, because it’s guys who reach their potential in small markets and losing situations. When a lottery pick hits early and fast, like Paolo Banchero, we know about it in real-time because our expectations are being met in their expected timeline. But it’s harder to remember precisely when guys like Alex Caruso, Maxi Kleber, Jerami Grant, and Tobias Harris started to click.
ESPN

Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington

Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant's 27-point performance, and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded in the shooting. No arrests have been made. Jenifer Loving, 22, stood in line with her infant son, Mateo, for more than an hour before doors opened to fans. She said Takeoff’s death was heartbreaking because he was so young.
ATLANTA, GA

