ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Rand Paul reelected for third term

KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Rand Paul has been reelected for a third term, according to the Associated Press. He was challenged by Democratic nominee Charles Booker. Paul says, if he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and will focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus and where he says it came from.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15

VANDALIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election. Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright […]
DAYTON, OH
WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy