Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midterm election: Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul defeats Democrat Charles Booker
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sailed to reelection, crushing Democrat Charles Booker's hopes that he'd pull off a massive upset and become not only the first Democratic senator elected in Kentucky since 1992 but also the commonwealth's first Black senator. Paul won a third six-year term in Congress, scoring a victory that the Associated...
WKYT 27
Rand Paul reelected for third term
KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Rand Paul has been reelected for a third term, according to the Associated Press. He was challenged by Democratic nominee Charles Booker. Paul says, if he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and will focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus and where he says it came from.
WHAS 11
Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
Flu, RSV and strep are forcing more Kentucky school districts to close
Just days into November, 25 districts have had to shut down in-person learning due to illness among students and staff.
WLWT 5
Election results: Kentucky Supreme Court
Here are the election results for Kentucky's Supreme Court District 6 race. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15
VANDALIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election. Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright […]
WLKY.com
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
Comments / 0