UBORA, Haven Project, others to host 'Redefining Masculinity' event on Wednesday

A new Christmas exhibit is open to the public at the Roesch Library on University of Dayton’s (UD) campus, according to the UD Associate Director of News and Communications. ‘Juggling for Mary’ is a free, family-friendly exhibit that shares the story of a medieval juggler whos gift of a performance to Virgin Mary brought her statue back to life, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO