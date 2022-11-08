Tracking Nicole: How to stay informed about the storm with Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is committed to keeping you informed as we track Nicole.

We’ve composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of the storm. While we hope your lives will be disrupted as little as possible, we want you to know we’ve got you covered, whether you lose power and the television or computer won’t turn on, or if you lose your connection to cable or satellite TV.

Digital:

ActionNewsJax.com:

Television Streaming Apps:

Our Action News Jax app is free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV

Watch hourly updates from our certified meteorologists on our “Breaking News” live stream

Watch our newscasts live

Track Nicole live on our radar

Watch on-demand videos about hurricane preparations, safety and other issues important in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during the storm

Mobile Apps:

Action News Jax Mobile News app:

Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link

Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets

Watch our newscasts stream live

Watch our “Breaking News” live stream with hourly updates from our certified meteorologists

Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during the storm

Get real-time alerts sent to your phone or tablet alerting you to changes in the storm, road conditions, evacuations and other important information

Activate free alerts informing you about what is happening in your neighborhood because of Nicole

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Mobile App:

Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link

Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets

Follow our Live Radar as we track Nicole

Watch on-demand tracking from our certified meteorologists

Get hourly weather forecasts

Activate hurricane-centric weather alerts automatically sent to your phone based on your location, including storm surge warnings and flash flood watches

Get real-time alerts sent to you directly from our certified meteorologists

Social Media:

YouTube:

Watch our newscasts stream live

Watch our “Breaking News” live stream with updates from our certified meteorologists

Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during the storm

Facebook:

The latest information posted to our Facebook page

Media conferences about the storm from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties

Live Q&A sessions with our team of certified meteorologists and journalists

Live Q&A sessions with Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia leaders and experts speaking about evacuations, shelters, power, safety and other issues important during the hurricane

Live newscasts

Connect with your neighbors to share information about storm prep and cleanup

Stay informed about any programming changes made to CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax on television or online

Instagram:

Images of the latest on Nicole’s track

Stay informed about any programming changes made to CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax on television or online

See what is happening around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during storm preparation

Share your pictures and videos with Action News Jax to show the story of how Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia is reacting to Nicole

Radio:

Jacksonville:

News 104.5 WOKV:

Listen for updates from our certified meteorologists on the air

Listen for the latest reports from our reporters as they cover Nicole

Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau & Baker counties:

Listen for news and weather updates on:

WOKV-HD2 | HOT 99.5

WAPE-FM | 95.1 WAPE

WXXJ-FM | X106.5

WJGL-HD2 | Power 106.1

WJGL-FM | 96.9 The Eagle

WEZI-FM | Easy 102.9

WOKV-AM | ESPN 690 AM

Please email web@actionnewsjax.com if you have any questions about how to watch.

