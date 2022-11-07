ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Other business from Scranton City Council's Nov. 10, 2022 meeting

In other business Thursday, Scranton City Council:. Approved a motion to advertise an upcoming council vacancy. Council President Kyle Donahue, who won election Tuesday to serve as state representative in the 113th House District, will resign from council effective Nov. 30. Introduced an ordinance establishing permit parking on the 1500...
SCRANTON, PA
Council members want tighter timeline, smaller search committee to find next county manager

Less than nine months after a citizen search committee recommended Randy Robertson as one of three finalists for Luzerne County manager, county council must appoint a new search committee to help find Robertson’s successor. Robertson, who started work June 13, announced Wednesday he would resign before the end of...
Carbon supports veteran caregivers

JIM THORPE — Carbon County on Thursday joined a campaign to support military and veteran caregivers as it observes a week of events recognizing veterans. The commissioners signed on as a Hidden Hero County, joining a campaign launched by former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2016 and chaired by actor Tom Hanks to bring awareness to issues military caregivers face and resources to support them.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Thomas M. Howells

Thomas M. Howells, 78, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. Thomas was born in Peckville, Pa., on March 28, 1944, a son of the late Marshall and Marie (Drake) Howells. He was a retired machinist working for General Dynamics, Eynon. He was a member of the Carbondale Twp. Sportsman Club and was an avid hunter and took hunting trips to Anticosti, Alaska and Colorado. He enjoyed NASCAR races and Penn State football.
MAYFIELD, PA

