May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Luzerne County election board to hold special meeting on ballot paper shortage
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the ballot paper shortage that caused widespread problems in the county’s general election on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, election board...
Council questions management-level raises included in proposed 2023 Scranton budget
SCRANTON — Several city council members voiced concerns about the extent of management-level raises included in Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s 2023 budget proposal — a proposal that would also hike taxes. The mayor and members of her administration presented Thursday an overview of the proposed $116.8 million...
Other business from Scranton City Council's Nov. 10, 2022 meeting
In other business Thursday, Scranton City Council:. Approved a motion to advertise an upcoming council vacancy. Council President Kyle Donahue, who won election Tuesday to serve as state representative in the 113th House District, will resign from council effective Nov. 30. Introduced an ordinance establishing permit parking on the 1500...
Council members want tighter timeline, smaller search committee to find next county manager
Less than nine months after a citizen search committee recommended Randy Robertson as one of three finalists for Luzerne County manager, county council must appoint a new search committee to help find Robertson’s successor. Robertson, who started work June 13, announced Wednesday he would resign before the end of...
Carbon supports veteran caregivers
JIM THORPE — Carbon County on Thursday joined a campaign to support military and veteran caregivers as it observes a week of events recognizing veterans. The commissioners signed on as a Hidden Hero County, joining a campaign launched by former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2016 and chaired by actor Tom Hanks to bring awareness to issues military caregivers face and resources to support them.
Thomas M. Howells
Thomas M. Howells, 78, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. Thomas was born in Peckville, Pa., on March 28, 1944, a son of the late Marshall and Marie (Drake) Howells. He was a retired machinist working for General Dynamics, Eynon. He was a member of the Carbondale Twp. Sportsman Club and was an avid hunter and took hunting trips to Anticosti, Alaska and Colorado. He enjoyed NASCAR races and Penn State football.
