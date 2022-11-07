Read full article on original website
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Wisconsin Republicans fail to achieve veto-proof majority
Wisconsin Republicans did not succeed in their mission to win a veto-proof majority in the state Assembly and Senate. The GOP would have needed to win two-thirds majorities in each chamber in order to gain the power to override the governor's vetoes. While they did flip one Senate seat, getting the 22 seats necessary in that chamber, they fell short in the Assembly.
Squabble over PSC elections keeps races off ballot
ATLANTA — Georgia voters chose a governor, a senator, and a slew of other key positions in Tuesday’s election. But two important races were not on the ballot: seats on the state’s Public Service Commission. A Voting Rights Act lawsuit stopped the election — and could change how Georgians choose commissioners.
State Election Favors Democrats
With the closure of polling locations Tuesday evening, November 8, New Mexico’s 2022 General Election was all over but the counting. In Sierra County and throughout the state, alert citizens and many anxious party faithfuls were poised for the results as they began to be tallied. The final statewide count concluded heavily in favor of New Mexico’s Democratic party, although several of the races prompted excitement as the ballot boxes from various precincts were opened. While the outcome of Tuesday’s election delivered both happiness and disappointment, in line with each individual voter’s hopes and expectations, the results will no doubt set a tone many governmental functions will continue to reflect over the next four years.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
Missouri posts double-digit increases in tax collections for October, fiscal year
(The Center Square) – Missouri continues to post double-digit increases in tax revenue, according to figures released by Dan Haug, the state budget director. Net general revenue collections grew 16.7% in October compared to October 2021, from $775.3 million last year to $904.4 million this year. During the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year, net general revenue collections increased 17.1% compared to last year, increasing from $3.45 billion last year to $4.14 billion this year.
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Vehicle drives onto wet concrete on I-270 bridge, spurring patching do-over
ST. LOUIS — A vehicle drove onto freshly-poured concrete on the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon, spurring the need for a patching do-over and a delay in reopening the affected lane. The incident took place about 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge,...
Hutchinson proposes $550 million increase in education spending
(The Center Square) - The proposed budget from Arkansas’ outgoing governor comes with a surplus of $564 million over the next two years and a $550 million increase in spending for education. The education spending would be broken up into a $200 million increase for fiscal year 2024 and...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
November is national Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, National Family Caregivers Month
TOWSON — Alzheimer's takes a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties. Nearly 60 percent of those caregivers rate the emotional stress of caregiving as high or very high. In...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Expanded gaming floor ups the volume at Hard Rock Casino
An expanded gaming floor and endless entertainment options helped Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana once again outpace its rivals in the Hoosier State. Data released Thursday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) show Hard Rock in October tallied more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos located throughout Indiana for a 13th consecutive month.
PennDOT: Watch roadways during heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicole
PennDOT is reminding drivers to stay alert on the roads as heavy rain is expected tomorrow from Tropical Storm Nicole. Heavy widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state Friday and overnight into Saturday. There is potential for flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas. Rain is expected to begin tomorrow...
