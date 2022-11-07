Read full article on original website
Hutchinson proposes $550 million increase in education spending
(The Center Square) - The proposed budget from Arkansas’ outgoing governor comes with a surplus of $564 million over the next two years and a $550 million increase in spending for education. The education spending would be broken up into a $200 million increase for fiscal year 2024 and...
Millions of Americans can claim direct payment from $2,000 to $6,935 – see who is owed money
MILLIONS of Americans are eligible for tax credits worth potentially thousands of dollars. A study from The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that two million military families qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or both. “One out of four military families qualify for the...
Nevada Senate race remains too close to call
(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
