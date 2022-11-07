ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Election 2022 in Arizona: House seat changes hands as Arizona continues counting

We're still counting, Arizona. More than 500,000 ballots have yet to be tallied statewide. In Maricopa County, elections officials were working 14 to 18 hours a day to process results of Tuesday's election. They will keep at it through Veterans Day, Saturday and Sunday to verify and count a record number of ballots dropped off at the county's vote centers Tuesday. ...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy