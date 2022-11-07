One of the first things U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler did in her career in politics was help reform Missouri’s adoption laws. At a lunch hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Hartzler — who will be retiring from the U.S. House in January — recounted the story of how in the ’90s she and her husband had attempted to adopt a child but were held back by Missouri adoption law, which had not been updated since 1951, she said.

