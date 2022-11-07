Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Soros group, Silicon Valley, GOP pump last-minute money into Oregon governor’s race
Significant, last-minute money has flowed into the surprisingly tight Oregon governor’s race. A group founded by progressive international financier George Soros as well as money from Silicon Valley have come in with late financial backing for Democrat Tina Kotek. Republican Governors Association and a PAC operated by GOP presidential...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After failed U.S. Senate bid, Hartzler reflects on career
One of the first things U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler did in her career in politics was help reform Missouri’s adoption laws. At a lunch hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Hartzler — who will be retiring from the U.S. House in January — recounted the story of how in the ’90s she and her husband had attempted to adopt a child but were held back by Missouri adoption law, which had not been updated since 1951, she said.
Republicans redirect hopes for Senate majority on Georgia runoff
Vote tallies continue in both Arizona and Nevada with no clear timeline for determining winners.
Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted
WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications for the program, according to the student […] The post Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Comments / 0