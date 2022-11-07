ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Other business from Scranton City Council's Nov. 10, 2022 meeting

In other business Thursday, Scranton City Council:. Approved a motion to advertise an upcoming council vacancy. Council President Kyle Donahue, who won election Tuesday to serve as state representative in the 113th House District, will resign from council effective Nov. 30. Introduced an ordinance establishing permit parking on the 1500...
SCRANTON, PA
Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua

POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Carbon supports veteran caregivers

JIM THORPE — Carbon County on Thursday joined a campaign to support military and veteran caregivers as it observes a week of events recognizing veterans. The commissioners signed on as a Hidden Hero County, joining a campaign launched by former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2016 and chaired by actor Tom Hanks to bring awareness to issues military caregivers face and resources to support them.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Kenneth E. Long

Kenneth E. Long, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away at Rosewood Nursing Home on his birthday with his Dee by his side following a four-year illness. Born Nov. 4, in Washingtonville, Pa., he was a son of the late Guy Long. From the tree of life, I picked a plum, how...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Thomas M. Howells

Thomas M. Howells, 78, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. Thomas was born in Peckville, Pa., on March 28, 1944, a son of the late Marshall and Marie (Drake) Howells. He was a retired machinist working for General Dynamics, Eynon. He was a member of the Carbondale Twp. Sportsman Club and was an avid hunter and took hunting trips to Anticosti, Alaska and Colorado. He enjoyed NASCAR races and Penn State football.
MAYFIELD, PA

