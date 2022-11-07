ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tropical Depression Nicole raining from Georgia to New York

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sent heavy rains falling from Georgia to New York on Friday as flooding and surging ocean waters receded from a stretch of Florida coastline where the most damaging impacts became evident after it made landfall as a hurricane. Now...
GEORGIA STATE
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
OREGON STATE
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
NEVADA STATE
Good Question: How valid are lottery drawings?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with something we’ve been hearing about a lot lately, the lottery. After more than 40 drawings, the Powerball jackpot is finally going home with one lucky winner from California. Monday night’s drawing had to be delayed until Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. There was another recent lottery anomaly that had some people asking how do they know the drawings are accurate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local veterans participate in fly fishing event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hosted its annual military and veterans’ fly fishing event. Nearly a dozen veterans took advantage of the mild November weather. Those veterans came from all over the state including Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and several other places. Not only did they enjoy the beautiful fishing conditions, but also the camaraderie that came with it.
ROCHESTER, NY
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Georgia secretary of state’s race chosen for required audit

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the...
GEORGIA STATE
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
NEBRASKA STATE
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ex-attorney Murdaugh looms over fraud trial of his banker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker accused of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients is the first person to stand trial in the sprawling rural South Carolina legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte faces...
CHARLESTON, SC
Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days...
ARKANSAS STATE
Woman is hospitalized after being hit by car on Chili Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in the hospital after getting hit by a car in Chili. It shut down part of Chili Avenue for several hours last night. It happened around 5:25 a.m. at the intersection with old Scottsville Road. Deputies say a 73-year-old driver hit the woman on the street.
CHILI, NY

