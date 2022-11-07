ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Falcons' Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead

Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores

The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
TEXAS STATE
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 11

Following a week of carnage in college football—which saw , Alabama and Clemson all lose and shake up the Playoff race—the stakes remain high in Week 11. The nation is down to four undefeated FBS teams, with one of them getting a major road test on Saturday. No. 4 TCU will travel to No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), where the Horned Frogs are seven-point underdogs. Another unbeaten team, Georgia, heads to Starkville to take on 6–3 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama High School Football Playoff Scores, Brackets: Live updates From AHSAA Second-Round Games

The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 4) with second-round games across the state. Several big games are on the schedule, including Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover in the 7A playoffs and Hueytown at Theodore in the 6A playoffs. In the 5A playoffs Gulf Shores travels to Central-Clay County for a showdown between two of the best coaching staffs in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’

Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals

Another packed slate of sports is upon us this week, with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and the NBA and college basketball just starting to heat up. With so many compelling fixtures on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see matchups in person.
TEXAS STATE
Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors

The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months. In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volume on Sunday,...
DALLAS, TX
Cardinals-Rams Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

Injury concerns surrounding Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have impacted the point spread immensely in the Week 10 showdown with Kyler Murray and Arizona. Los Angeles, who announced that Stafford entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday, have been adjusted from 4-point home favorites to only a 1.5-point demand against the Cardinals.
ARIZONA STATE

