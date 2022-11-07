Read full article on original website
Falcons' Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Falcons vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: Carolina Makes Early Field Goal
On Oct. 30, Atlanta Falcons won 37-34 in an overtime thriller against the Carolina Panthers. Now, 11 days later, they’ll see if they can recreate their magic on Thursday Night Football. Atlanta was seemingly seconds away from winning and losing in regulation. The Falcons led 34-28 with 40 seconds...
Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores
The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
SI’s Expert Picks for College Football Week 11
Following a week of carnage in college football—which saw , Alabama and Clemson all lose and shake up the Playoff race—the stakes remain high in Week 11. The nation is down to four undefeated FBS teams, with one of them getting a major road test on Saturday. No. 4 TCU will travel to No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), where the Horned Frogs are seven-point underdogs. Another unbeaten team, Georgia, heads to Starkville to take on 6–3 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Alabama High School Football Playoff Scores, Brackets: Live updates From AHSAA Second-Round Games
The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 4) with second-round games across the state. Several big games are on the schedule, including Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover in the 7A playoffs and Hueytown at Theodore in the 6A playoffs. In the 5A playoffs Gulf Shores travels to Central-Clay County for a showdown between two of the best coaching staffs in the state.
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Another packed slate of sports is upon us this week, with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and the NBA and college basketball just starting to heat up. With so many compelling fixtures on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see matchups in person.
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors
The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months. In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volume on Sunday,...
Cardinals-Rams Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Injury concerns surrounding Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have impacted the point spread immensely in the Week 10 showdown with Kyler Murray and Arizona. Los Angeles, who announced that Stafford entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday, have been adjusted from 4-point home favorites to only a 1.5-point demand against the Cardinals.
