wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local 6 kept a close eye on two races in Marshall County, Kentucky, on Tuesday: the race for county commissioner and the race for 42nd circuit court judge. Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local county clerks say good voter turnout for midterm election
People showed up to voting locations throughout the Local 6 region and cast their ballots Tuesday. There were little to no issues for poll workers and voters, but there were a few hiccups along the way. McCracken County had a printing issue with some ballots. The problem extended the time...
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
wpsdlocal6.com
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Voters choose Jaime Green as next judge executive in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Voters have chosen Republican Jaime Green to serve as the next judge executive for Lyon County. Green received 2,488 votes, over Democrat Terry McKinney's 738. That means Green will replace current Judge Executive Wade White, who opted not to run for reelection. For more election...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Judge Executive and Commissioner District 3
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and District 3 Commissioner Eddie Jones have each won their bids for reelection. With 100% of precincts reporting, Clymer has defeated Democratic challenger Gary Vander Boegh. Clymer garnered 15,597 votes, over Vander Boegh's 6,671. Incumbent Republican Eddie Jones received...
wkdzradio.com
Matt Schalk Wins 56th District Judge’s Race
After a write-in campaign, Matt Schalk defeated Jennifer Nelson in the 56th District Division Two race that spanned Trigg, Caldwell, Lyon, and Livingston Counties. Schalk garnered 1971 write-in votes to defeat Nelson, who received 1,494. Schalk won Caldwell County 944 to 638, Trigg County by a margin of 544 to 420, and Lyon County by a vote of 350 to 279. Jennifer Nelson won Livingston County by a margin of 157 to 133.
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Murray Ledger & Times
Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
wpsdlocal6.com
Incumbent Jesse Perry wins Judge Executive in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Independent incumbent Jesse Perry has won his bid for re-election in Graves County. He's been the Graves County Judge Executive since 2015 and was running against Democrat Michael Dick. According to the state board of elections, Judge Executives serve four-year terms and can be elected...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wilson, Henderson, Smith, and Guess to serve as next Paducah City Commission members
PADUCAH — The next Paducah City Commission has been decided. The next four commissioners are Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Buz Smith. They'll make up the elected body for the next two-year term. Sandra Wilson will serve as mayor pro tem in her sixth term on the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Environmental cleanup at 35 mile marker of I-69 south pauses for the night after tanker truck crash, efforts to resume Friday morning
A lane restriction that has been in effect along southbound Interstate 69 throughout the day Thursday near the Graves County, Marshall County line has been removed for the night, but is expected to be reestablished at 7 a.m. Friday. I-69 was partially blocked after a tanker truck crashed near the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Trey Wall signs with Murray State
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trey Wall signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college golf at Murray State. Wall is coming off of a season where he won the 1st Region Championship, advancing to his 5th straight KHSAA State Golf Tournament. He was also named 1st...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers wins reelection bid, voters choose city council winners
MURRAY, KY — Murray Mayor Bob Rogers has won his bid for reelection. Rogers received 2,583 votes. Challenger Clifton Darnell received 1,251 votes. In the race for Murray City Council, the top 12 candidates will serve on the council. That means Danny Hudspeth, Bonnie Higginson, Jeremy Bell, Monty McCuiston,...
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau city manager appoints assistant city manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau City Manager Kenneth Haskin has appointed a new assistance city manager and community development manager after a nationwide search, the city announced Thursday. Haskin appointed Trevor Pulley of Cape Girardeau to the position, in which he will oversee the city's planning, inspections and...
wpsdlocal6.com
11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6
It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
