musictimes.com

Lionel Richie's First Country Album Coming Soon: 'I've Been Here Forever!'

Lionel Richie has been dabbling in country music for a very long time, however many wonders why he never really made his own country album; but wonder no more because he just revealed that his first-ever country album is coming soon. During his red-carpet appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards,...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift Dominates Billboard Charts: 'Midnights' Week 2 Sales Greater than Top 7 Combined?

Taylor Swift is on a roll and is not stopping anytime soon. After a massive rollout of her latest album, "Midnights," the project debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart; it marks Swift's biggest opening week of her career at around 1.578 album-equivalent units, attributing a million units from pure album sales alone.
makeuseof.com

Learn Ballroom and Latin Dancing With These Apps and YouTube Channels

Dancing is one of the best ways to stay in shape. You can have fun and learn new skills and moves while burning calories and toning up. And listening to your favorite tunes is guaranteed to lift your spirits.

