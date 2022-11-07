Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
WATE
Ham ‘N Goodys bringing people together for over 40 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ham ‘N Goodys has been bringing families together for over 40 years with their delicious food and commitment to family values. At Ham ‘N Goodys they have spent over 40 years developing an amazing reputation within East Tennessee for their confectionary delights. Employing highly skilled bakers and only using the freshest ingredients, the bakery at Ham N’Goodys is the pride of this local business.
Tennessee Tribune
The Mend House Sober Living Community Fundraiser Draws Hundreds
KNOXVILLE, TN — Faith, compassion, education, service, and love. these are the five core values of The Mend House, a sober living community created by Founder and Executive Director, Reico Hopewell. Now a 501c3 organization, over the years since it began in 2015, over 2500 men have been able to rebuild their lives and transition back into mainstream society. It takes time to recover and at The Mend House there is time to recover, rebuild, and re-engage.
WATE
Disney On Ice returns to Knoxville for ‘Let’s Celebrate!’ performances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The celebration of the century comes alive in the Disney On Ice show “Let’s Celebrate!” at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Auditorium this weekend. This monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to Knoxville playing eight fun-filled performances at Knoxville Civic Coliseum from November 10-13,...
Young-Williams Animal Center in urgent need of pet food
Another industry is now feeling the impacts of supply chain back-ups.
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
WATE
Crews working to extinguish Anderson County wildfire as rain approaches
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire in Anderson County has been burning since midday on Wednesday and has continued to grow in size. The fire has been slowly creeping down the hillside near New River Highway because of issues like dry leaves and dry ground. Some of the open logging areas are also making it difficult due to the vegetation there.
wvlt.tv
WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Friday as rounds of heavy rain arrive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are continuing to track the tropical system, Nicole, as rain moves in overnight and all day Friday. Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins Friday morning due to messy conditions throughout the day. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
wvlt.tv
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction that brings in thousands of families every year is adding a new location in a matter of weeks. This will be the 13th and final year of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland which is located next to the Tennessee Smokies Stadium. On Nov. 25, the...
Tremont Institute receives $250K for second location in Townsend
A $250,000 award has been granted to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont to help them build a second campus.
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
WATE
New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
Farragut house fire extinguished, family cat saved by Rural Metro
Rural Metro Fire officials are reminding people about the importance of working smoke detectors after crews responded to a house fire in Farragut early Wednesday morning.
Fire in Dudley Creek area of Gatlinburg 85% contained, city says
Several fire departments are working to put out a wildfire near Gatlinburg.
Dandridge Police Department buys body cameras with Jefferson Health Care Foundation grant
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department said Monday they bought new body cameras using funds given by an East Tennessee nonprofit. They said they bought Axon Body Worn 3 cameras using money from the Jefferson Health Care Foundation Fund. The cameras will be worn by all offices and will be activated during calls, as well as during enforcement actions.
WATE
Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
WATE
Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
Sevier County EMA urge signups for CodeRED alerts after recent fires
Sevier County officials are urging locals to sign up for alert messages in the event of an emergency. Fire crews had their hands full all across East Tennessee recently.
WATE
Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
