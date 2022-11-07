ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Business Highlights: Musk impersonators, iPhone delay

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

___

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk’s. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

___

Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum

Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people’s homes.

___

Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers “will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.

___

Brooklyn Nets owners start program for minority-led startups

NEW YORK (AP) — Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday. Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 each in 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and other minority founders in 2023. The accelerator is another piece of her racial justice work, with her husband Joe Tsai, to improve economic mobility for minorities. Because of their ownership of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, they have decided to focus their economic mobility donations and investments in the New York City borough as well to maximize their impact.

___

Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers

QUESADA, Spain (AP) — An extremely hot, dry summer is now threatening the heartiest of Spain’s staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world’s leading producer of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil. Industry experts and authorities predict Spain’s fall olive harvest will be nearly half the size of last year’s, another casualty of global weather shifts caused by climate change. High temperatures in May killed many of the blossoms on the olive trees in Spanish orchards. The ones that survived produced fruits that were small and thin because of inadequate water. A little less moisture can actually yield better olive oil, but the recent drought is proving too much for them.

___

China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. The customs agency reported exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September’s 5.7% growth. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month’s 0.3% expansion. Forecasters expected Chinese trade to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to rein in surging inflation. Chinese demand has been hurt by a “Zero COVID” strategy that has repeatedly shut down large sections of cities to contain virus outbreaks.

___

Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

Tyson Foods heir and Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed. According to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday from a woman who returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed. When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated.” Tyson faces a court hearing in December. He apologized Monday in a companywide memo, saying his behavior was inconsistent with his and the company’s values.

___

The S&P 500 rose 36.25 points, or 1%, to 3,806.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.78 points, or 1.3%, to 32,827. The Nasdaq rose 89.27 points, or 0.9%, to 10,564.52. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.94 points, or 0.6%, to 1,809.81.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices...
WWD

Santiago Cucci’s Reinvention Plan for Dockers Is Boosting Sales

Dockers is finally getting some personal attention — and it appears to be paying off. Right before the start of the pandemic, Santiago Cucci “raised his hand” and suggested to the executives at Dockers’ parent, Levi Strauss & Co., that the brand would perform better if it had a team dedicated to it. The top management agreed and named Cucci, a 10-year veteran of Levi’s who had been managing director of both Levi’s and Dockers for four years, the brand’s chief executive officer.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionThom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Wall Street holds steady, hanging on to big weekly gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks bounced between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street but held on to big gains for the week following a stupendous surge from a day before. The S&P 500 was little changed early Friday, a day after its biggest gain since the spring of 2020. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which have been hurting the world’s second-largest economy. Thursday’s huge rally on Wall Street came after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed by more than expected last month. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Friday, adding to the hefty gains from a day earlier when government data showed that U.S. inflation eased more expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 0.5%. Futures for the S&P 500 also gained 0.5% following Thursday’s biggest single day gain for the benchmark in 2 1/2 years.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. The group advocates for people it believes wrongfully detained in the Middle East. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia’s strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months had spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances. “Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they’re following the situation very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China...
The Associated Press

American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East. Morris, who the group says was shackled in front of her 8-year-old daughter, was questioned while in custody about her tweets and contacts with news organizations and rights groups over her three-year effort to leave the kingdom with her child, Freedom Initiative said. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the American’s release. He said U.S. diplomats remain closely involved in the case.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Wall Street advances, Treasury yields dip as U.S. votes

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Tuesday as U.S. stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China would eventually relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-COVID policy.
WASHINGTON STATE
getnews.info

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma

As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
Ars Technica

Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims

This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
The Associated Press

EVgo Announces New Promotional Offer for Tesla Drivers, Enables Seamless Charging Experience with EVgo Autocharge+

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today unveiled a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla Model S, 3, X and Y drivers and announced that Autocharge+ is available for Tesla drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter at nearly all EVgo DC fast charging locations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005278/en/ All Tesla drivers can enroll in the new limited time Tesla Plus Promo plan via the EVgo app and drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter can enroll in Autocharge+ for automatic session initiation and billing. Capable of charging up to 250kW and compatible with most Tesla vehicles on the market, the new adapter unlocks access to high-power charging for Tesla drivers on the EVgo network —and gives them a seamless charging experience with the added benefit of the EVgo app that allows drivers to monitor their charging sessions, view real-time charger availability, reserve chargers and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US

As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More

This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
The Associated Press

Ultra Safe Nuclear Adds Alexander Superfin to Lead Project Development

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation strengthens its leadership team and project focus, adding Alexander Superfin as Senior Vice President, Project Development. In this role, Alexander will drive progress on projects in the field for Ultra Safe Nuclear including site characterization, site-specific engineering, and ensuring nuclear plant license applications are submitted to nuclear regulators globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005072/en/ Alexander Superfin joins Ultra Safe Nuclear as Senior Vice President, Project Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and...
geekwire.com

Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M

Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy