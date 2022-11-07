ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Meals On Wheels Central Texas Home Repair Program

Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.
Central Texas Veterans Day ceremonies and events

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Cities across Central Texas are preparing for Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights will take place this Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at the Harker Heights Activities Center – located at 400 Indian Trail. The public is invited to join and honor all who have served our country. This year’s event will be held indoors.
Armed Services YMCA opens food market

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen held a grand opening for their new Five-Star Food Market, Oct. 27 in Harker Heights, with the goal of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles and assisting service members and their families in connecting to the community. The market will...
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
Cove Blue Santa opens for applications Nov. 12

The Cove Blue Santa program will begin accepting applications for families in need starting this Saturday, November 12. The program is for children ages 15 and under. Cove Blue Santa has historically received around 200 to 250 applications each year, serving close to 600 children. This year marks 23 years...
Fuentes continuing to give back

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Fuentes was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Puerto Rico and he’s come a long way since enlisting in the Army right out of high school. “The Army allowed me to serve my country while also providing a future for myself and...
25 Spots for Veterans Day Meals, Deals, and Discounts

Many companies and businesses look for ways to honor and say "thank you" to our military servicemen and woman who work to protect our country. Here are some of your Killeen, Texas area restaurants that have meal deals and deep discounts for Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.
Advocate for Special Needs is getting the attention she deserves.

Waco, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where an advocate for Special Needs folks is finally getting the special attention she deserves. “We’re here to surprise you.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers. “Well, you have.”. Susan Barnes keeps others on their...
Killeen police search for missing man

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

