Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
KWTX
Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Historic Downtown is continuing with its long-awaited revitalization efforts. Fort hood is a major part of what makes the Killeen area so special. Because of that, the city is paying its respects to some of the service members in a new series they call...
KXAN
Meals On Wheels Central Texas Home Repair Program
Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.
La Vega High Band to not participate in Waco Veterans Day Parade
The La Vega High School Band announced it will not be participating in the Waco Veterans Day Parade Friday "in the interest of student safety."
We Don’t Have The Fence: Temple, Texas Woman Has Beef With Arby’s
One thing they never seem to mention about the growth in Temple, Texas is how it affects others in the area. Yes, with so much area to cover, there's bound to be a place where a building is in a place that doesn't feel like it should be there. For...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Veterans Day ceremonies and events
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Cities across Central Texas are preparing for Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights will take place this Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at the Harker Heights Activities Center – located at 400 Indian Trail. The public is invited to join and honor all who have served our country. This year’s event will be held indoors.
forthoodsentinel.com
Armed Services YMCA opens food market
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen held a grand opening for their new Five-Star Food Market, Oct. 27 in Harker Heights, with the goal of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles and assisting service members and their families in connecting to the community. The market will...
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
coveleaderpress.com
Cove Blue Santa opens for applications Nov. 12
The Cove Blue Santa program will begin accepting applications for families in need starting this Saturday, November 12. The program is for children ages 15 and under. Cove Blue Santa has historically received around 200 to 250 applications each year, serving close to 600 children. This year marks 23 years...
KWTX
Gov. Abbott announces $13.1 Million Grants To Texas Military communities including Killeen
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program for military communities in the state. The grants will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future...
forthoodsentinel.com
Fuentes continuing to give back
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Fuentes was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Puerto Rico and he’s come a long way since enlisting in the Army right out of high school. “The Army allowed me to serve my country while also providing a future for myself and...
25 Spots for Veterans Day Meals, Deals, and Discounts
Many companies and businesses look for ways to honor and say "thank you" to our military servicemen and woman who work to protect our country. Here are some of your Killeen, Texas area restaurants that have meal deals and deep discounts for Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
Where In Killeen, Texas Would You Put This Ridiculously Tiny Home?
If you could place this 399 square-foot tiny home somewhere here in Killeen, Texas, where would you put it? Could you live in a home this tiny for the rest of your life? I am trying to convince myself to say that I could, but that bedroom closet may not cut it, lol.
KWTX
Advocate for Special Needs is getting the attention she deserves.
Waco, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where an advocate for Special Needs folks is finally getting the special attention she deserves. “We’re here to surprise you.”, Danny Daniel, Daniel and Stark Injury Lawyers. “Well, you have.”. Susan Barnes keeps others on their...
KWTX
Killeen police search for missing man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
Operation Green Light to light up Bell County Courthouse this week
BELTON, Texas — Bell County's Historic Courthouse's famous limestone walls will be turning green in early November, in honor of local veterans. Bell County will be participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national movement to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In...
KWTX
Propositions to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights appear to be headed for passage
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Harker Heights on Tuesday voted on Proposition A, a ballot measure that would decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
TxDOT brings 3 snowplows to Central Texas in preparation for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) discussed winter weather preparations for the Austin area ahead of the cold season moving in on Nov. 10. Among those preparations was the addition of three snowplows that can be used in the area when severe winter weather moves through.
