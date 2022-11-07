Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO